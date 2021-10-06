SIGNAL MOUNTAIN — The McMinn County girls' soccer team came out on top 7-5 to conclude their regular season in a wild offensive exhibition Tuesday at Signal Mountain High School.
The Lady Cherokees (10-2-1) led 2-1 at halftime with Addie Smith scoring on a free kick and Allison Hansford off a cross from Lainey Buchanan.
Signal Mountain tied the game 15 seconds after the break, and Kylee Hockman's first goal put McMinn back ahead 3-2 in the ninth minute of the second half. The Lady Eagles rallied to a 4-3 lead with 14 minutes left, but Hockman's second goal a minute later and Hansford's second and third with 10 and three minutes left put the Lady Tribe back ahead 6-4. The two teams exchanged goals in the final minute, with Mackenzie Howard scoring McMinn's last.
McMinn is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in the District 5-AAA tournament semifinals at the McMinn County Soccer Complex. The Lady Cherokees await the tourney's first-round winner between Cleveland and Ooltewah.
