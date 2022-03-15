GRAYSON, Kentucky — No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan outscored Kentucky Christian a combined 42-0 in its three-game sweep of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series on the road Thursday and Friday.
The Bulldogs (25-1, 12-0 AAC) won 13-0 Thursday, then posted victories of 21-0 and 8-0 in Friday's concluding doubleheader. TWU hit 10 home runs over the series.
Wesleyan returned home for a Monday afternoon game against West Virginia Institute of Technology, which took place after deadline for today's The Daily Post-Athenian, and continues with a 2 p.m. home game Tuesday against Freed-Hardeman, before starting a seven-game road stretch that lasts the rest of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.