SPRING CITY, TN – The Junior Front-Wheel-Drive Division has been added to the 2022 Mountain View Raceway Schedule of Events. The Junior-Front-Wheel-Drive Division is for kids 15 years of age and younger that will compete in a controlled environment under the supervision of veteran racers.
The Junior Front-Wheel-Drive Division will appear on 14 Saturday night events with the first race coming up on March 26 at the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval. Track officials report that at least nine new cars are being built during the off-season.
The purpose of the Junior Front-Wheel-Drive Division is to teach the youngsters the correct way to race with an emphasis on safety. The rules are identical to the regular Front-Wheel-Drive Division that competes every Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway from March through October.
Mountain View Raceway where you can get “Your Thrill By The Hill” is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. You can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
JUNIOR FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE 2022 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
March 26
April 2
April 23
May 7
May 14
May 28
June 25
July 23
August 13
August 20
August 27
September 3
September 10
October 1
