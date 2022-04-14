Too many free bases to Bradley Central had McMinn County playing a game of catch-up it couldn’t win.
The Cherokees’ pitchers issued a combined 10 walks, and the Tribe’s seventh-inning comeback attempt fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Bears on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
Ty Barnett pitched the first four innings and Dillen Fields the last three, recording four strikeouts each but also five walks each. And in all but one inning in which Bradley scored runs, a walk with no outs or one out played a part in that effort.
“It starts on the mound for us, and we’re usually very, very efficient,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “And tonight we struggled a little bit. We were behind guys a lot and it was an off-night for those guys.”
With the defeat, McMinn (10-6, 6-3 District 5-4A) ended up on the wrong end of a series sweep against its bitter rival Bradley, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in this week’s Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association state poll.
The Bears (14-4, 8-0), meanwhile, tightened their grip on the district’s top seed. The Cherokees are still very much in play for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, however, which would still put them in the best-of-three series to begin the district tournament.
“Obviously you want to be a top four in this district so you can get straight into the best of three series,” Ray said. “Obviously we want to try to hustle and grab that two-seed right now. And it’s just taking care of business. We had a week off, and I think that’s about the worst thing you can do this time of year. It wasn’t planned, that’s how it worked out. But we’ll get some guys and get everybody back in the groove and see what happens.
Bradley scratched a run across after a lead-off single in the top of the first, then expanded its lead to 3-0 in the second, with a one-out walk followed by three straight singles plating one run and a passed ball another.
The Cherokees answered the first time they fell behind by three runs. Matthew Pledge hit a one-out single, and Mason Roderick followed up by booming a home run over the left fence to cut the Bears’ lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the second. Barnett then helped his own cause with a two-out RBI double in the third to even the score at 3-3.
But another sequence involving a one-out walk and three straight singles, the second one of those for two RBIs, put Bradley back ahead 5-3 in the top of the fourth inning, this time for good. McMinn’s fourth inning ended in a double play following a Roderick single. The Cherokees’ fifth inning ended with a strikeout stranding Sam Goodin at second base after he hit a single and took an extra base on an outfield error.
“And then offensively we had some opportunities, not at the right time, but we didn’t capitalize on a few of those opportunities,” Ray said. “But that’s a good team. They’re very solid, their lineup is really, really good, and their pitchers just compete.”
A bases-loaded walk gave the Bears another run in the sixth inning, and a lead-off walk, steal and errant pickoff attempt eventually resulted in another Bradley run in the top of the seventh when Dakota Peace doubled.
Down 7-3, the Cherokees took advantage of a tiring Jasper Flowers (W), loading the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter and ending Flowers’ night. After a fly out too shallow into right field to score a run, then a strikeout, pinch hitter Jayce Falls cashed in for two runs with a two-out single off closer Landen Holmes. But the next batter popped out to right field to end McMinn’s rally.
McMinn was scheduled to play a make-up game in District 5-4A play Wednesday at Rhea County, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Cherokees are back in action in the Scott Dean Memorial Tournament. They play two games Friday at Hardin Valley Academy, 1:30 p.m. against North Carolina-based Combine Academy and 3 p.m. against Worthington, then two games Saturday at Christian Academy of Knoxville, 10 a.m. against David Crockett and 3 p.m. against CAK.
BEARS 1, CHEROKEES 0 – Monday: McMinn had no margin for error, and one mistake was enough to send it to defeat on its bitter rival’s home field.
A lead-off error in the bottom of the fourth gave homestanding Bradley the opportunity to score the only run it needed to deal the Cherokees a 1-0 loss Monday.
“What the game boiled down to was whoever makes that first mistake, and unfortunately that was us,” Ray said.
With the rest of the game a duel between two NCAA Division I-bound pitchers, it was MTSU signee Ollie Akens taking the loss despite recording six strikeouts against one walk in his complete game. Akens limited the Bears to one unearned run, giving the Tribe every chance to figure out an offense.
“That’s a tough loss to take right there because he threw very, very well,” said Ray of Akens’ performance. “And it’s a good team.”
McMinn, however, just could not figure out Cooper Casteel. The Bears’ ETSU-bound lefty went the distance, striking out the Cherokees 14 times against one walk and limiting them to two hits.
“Good velocity, he locates very, very well,” Ray said. “Off-speed, locates it well, and we struggled with that. And that’s kind of a situation where you pick one pitch and you sit on it, and just make sure you don’t miss it. But you’ve got to give a lot of credit to that dude. He’s very, very good.”
And after the error to begin the bottom of the fourth, Casteel helped his own cause with a double to put runners at second and third with no outs. Karter Howard hit a single to center field that scored one run and threatened to plate a second.
Jayden Miller, playing center field for McMinn, delivered a throw to catcher Mason Roderick in time for the tag out of the Bears’ second runner at home plate, keeping the score 1-0.
Akens averted further damage that inning with a strikeout and a pop out. Unfortunately for McMinn, the damage inflicted was all Bradley needed.
“A lead-off error, guy gets on, and of course they’re going to do something to get that runner across the plate, and they executed,” Ray said. “Their hitter executed, and ball game.”
Roderick drew a walk in the fifth inning, and Carson Clark, running courtesy for Roderick, stole second, but a pop out and strikeout kept him there.
Sam Goodin got McMinn’s second and last hit in the sixth and went to second on an errant pick attempt, but then got caught in a rundown trying to steal third base. A strikeout, Casteel’s 12th of the game, ended the Cherokees’ sixth. McMinn went out in order in the seventh, including two more strikeouts.
“Obviously we need to learn from previous at-bats how do they pitch us, what adjustment do I need to make?” Ray said. “I don’t think we were very good at making those adjustments. We kind of just continued with the same mistake.”
