NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team took its first loss of the season against Rust College, 71-57, on Sunday to close the Fisk University Classic in Nashville.
The Bulldogs (3-1) were held to 30.2% field goal shooting and were out-rebounded 52-36. TWU forced 26 Rust turnovers but committed 20 itself. Rust led 28-21 at halftime and by as many as 16 points in the second half.
Jonathon Webb led the Bulldogs with 19 points, and Ty Patterson added 11. Billy Balogun led Wesleyan in rebounds, snagging 10.
TWU's next game is its home opener 2 p.m. Saturday against Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) rival Bryan College.
