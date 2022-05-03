CHATTANOOGA — The McMinn County baseball team defeated Chattanooga private school McCallie on the road 7-5 on Friday.
Jace Hyde led the Cherokees (18-9) at the plate hitting 3-4 with two RBIs. Ollie Akens led in RBIs with three on a 2-3 hitting performance. Mason Roderick hit 2-2 with a double, Jayden Miller 2-3 and Brady Berry 1-2 with two RBIs. McMinn out-hit McCallie 12-6.
Ty Barnett (W) recorded six strikeouts against two walks, six hits and two earned runs in his six-inning start, while Hyde got two strikeouts in his one-inning save.
The Cherokees scored three runs in the top of the second inning after going down 1-0 to end the first. McCallie tied the score at 3-3 after the second inning, but McMinn went back ahead 5-3 with two runs in the third on Akens' two-RBI single. RBI singles from Akens and Berry in the fifth extended McMinn's lead to 7-3. McCallie scored a run each in the fifth and seventh innings.
McMinn finished its regular season Monday at home against Boyd-Buchanan, after deadline for today's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Cherokees are back in action in the District 5-4A tournament, which takes place at McMinn County High School. The Tribe, seeded No. 2, begins its best-of-three semifinal series against No. 3 Walker Valley at 5 p.m. Friday, then plays the second game of the series noon Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, takes place 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.
