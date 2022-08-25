NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.
Photographers must submit their photo entries by the September 30, 2022 deadline. Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions or by CD. They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2x11 inches and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.
The photos will be reviewed for publication for the 2023 calendar. If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60. This year the TWRA is also picking a few entries for its collector license card.
Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.
Entries may be mailed to:
Tennessee Wildlife
Calendar Issue
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
5107 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10 for one year, $17 for two years and $25 for three years.
LABOR DAY BOATING WEEKEND: The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2022 summer boating season, is Sept. 3-5. The TWRA wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.
The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.
“We want our boaters to enjoy this final holiday weekend of summer in a safe and responsible matter,” said Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education coordinator. “We cannot over emphasize for people to wear their life jackets.”
All children ages 12 and under onboard must wear a life jacket. In addition, there must be a life jacket onboard the vessel for each person.
Tennessee has already seen 24 boating-related fatalities this year an increase from 17 at the same time last year. The 24 fatalities have surpassed the year total of 22 for 2021.
DOVE, EARLY GOOSE SEASON SEPT. 1: Tennessee’s dove season opens Sept. 1 at noon (local time), the annual start of one of the state’s most long-standing outdoor sports traditions. This year’s opening day falls on a Thursday.
Tennessee’s dove season is once again divided into three segments: Sept. 1-Sept. 28; Oct. 8-Oct. 30; and Dec. 8-Jan. 15, 2023. Hunting times, other than opening day, are one-half hour before sunrise until sunset.
Doves are found throughout the various regions in the state, but the highest concentration is in farming areas. The hunter must have in his/her possession a valid state hunting license and Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit at all times while hunting. Hunters must have landowner’s permission to hunt on private land.
The TWRA manages dove hunting fields in each of the four regions. For more information and location of fields visit http://tn.gov/twra/article/dove.
The daily bag limit for mourning doves is 15. There is no limit on collared doves. Doves not readily identifiable as collared doves will be considered mourning doves and will count toward the mourning dove daily bag limit. No person shall take migratory game birds by the aid of baiting, or on any baited area. Any auto-loading or repeating shotgun must be incapable of holding more than three shells while being used for dove hunting.
In addition to the start of dove season, the early season for Canada goose, brant, blue, snow, and Ross’ Geese (light geese) also starts on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 18. Refer to the 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide for daily bag limits.
Other hunting seasons that open Sept. 1 are moorhens/gallinules and rails (Virginia and sora). The Tennessee Migratory Bird Permit is also required to hunt these species.
A short crow hunting season overlaps with the opening week of dove season which will be held Sept. 1-5. It will resume Sept. 10 through Dec. 20 and hunting is allowed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only in this segment.
More information on Tennessee’s dove and other migratory birds can be found on the TWRA website (www.tnwildlife.org) in the Hunting section. The 2022-23 Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide can also be viewed on the website, the TWRA App, or a copy may be obtained at any TWRA regional office or wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.