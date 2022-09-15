Golf teams from McMinn Central and Meigs County got to check off one of the goals they had in their sights since the start of the season.
The Central boys and Meigs girls won their respective team championships in the District 4-A tournament on Thursday at Ridgewood Golf Club. Both teams also advanced to the Region 2-A tournament, which will take place Monday, Sept. 26, at Springbrook Golf & Country Club in Niota.
Central’s boys finished with a team score of 369. Tellico Plains finished second with a 390, and Loudon was third with a 419. The top three teams advance to region.
“It was a good day. I don’t think we played as good as we could have played, but we played good enough,” said Central head coach Daniel Curtis. “And this time of the year, that’s what it takes. You’ve got to play good enough. These kids have worked hard and they came out here all fall and worked their tails off, and so we got better. My ones got better, my twos got better, my threes, everybody got better. So that’s exciting.”
Alex Gaskins led the Chargers with an 83, which took home district medalist honors among the boys’ field. Gaskins held off Sweetwater’s William Cofer, who shot 84, for first place individually.
“I’ve been working all year towards it. Nerves have been kind of riding high,” Gaskins said. “And I’m just glad I could come out here and do what I needed to do and get the job done. Hopefully when I go back to regions next week, do the job there and go to state.”
Long putts to save par on holes No. 1 and 14 helped Gaskins build enough of a cushion to survive double bogeys on No. 17 and 18, both of the latter on short putts. Gaskins’ putt on No. 18 rimmed out.
Which gives Gaskins an idea of what he will be working on over the next week before the region tournament.
“I’ve got a bad tendency to not do good on my final holes,” Gaskins said. “I saw that on the front nine, too. I bogied both of my last two holes on the front nine. So I’ve just got to work on being able to finish better.”
Meigs’ girls scored 207 as a team, edging out second-place Greenback’s 212 by five strokes. Tellico was third with a 251 as the last qualifying team, but the girls’ field was small enough that all girls competing will advance to region.
“That was our goal from the beginning of the year, so they accomplished one goal so far,” said Meigs head coach Danny Wilson. “We’ve got two more to go. And they played their hearts and guts out today in hot, muggy weather. I’m proud of them as a coach, proud of everybody that helped us today. Proud of our boys’ effort, too.”
Tynsley Peaden carded a 99, one of only two girl golfers to finish below 100. Peaden finished second in the field, behind Greenback’s Lorien Sweet, who medaled with an 80. Macey Bunch finished third individually for Meigs with a 108. Avary Summers shot 162.
“They started out kind of rough,” said Meigs assistant coach Preston Miller. “They were just nervous overall, and everything, but they brought it together in the end and started hitting more fairways and keeping it in play a lot more, and they pulled it off.”
Meigs also had three boys finish among the top five golfers who were not on one of the top three teams. Braden McLemore, who scored a 97, Easton Meadows (102) and Matthew McKheen (121) will compete as individuals in the region tournament.
Rounding out Central’s title-winning boys’ team were Joe Houk, who finished fifth individually with a 93, Silas Ward with a 94, Casey Wade 99 and Jon McDaniel 103.
Looking ahead to the region tournament, Kingston’s boys are the defending team Class A state champions, and Kingston’s girls are also heavily favored.
“We’ve got a tough task in Kingston in the region, the defending state champs,” Curtis said. “They may be back-to-back state champs this year, but we’ll give it a fair fight and we;’ll see if we can’t get some individuals in the state tournament. We’re excited. Any time you win a district championship, it’s fun, ain’t it?”
