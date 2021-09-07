SPRING CITY – Chase King of Seymour made history on Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway by winning the first ever Super Late Model race on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval. King led all 40 laps for a $4,000 payday in the Stinger Race Cars Special, but the action was fast and furious behind him, as a packed house witnessed the Valvoline Ironman Series action.
Donald McIntosh of Dawsonville, GA drove the McIntosh Racing Special to a second-place finish, and Heath Hindman of Signal Mountain finished third in the Hindman Racing Special. John Ownbey of Cleveland picked up the Valvoline $100 Bonus for the highest finishing Steel-Head Engine with a fourth-place effort in the Orr Brothers Construction Kryptonite,
Ahnna Parkhurst of Evans, GA finished fifth in the EZ-Go Special, and Jesse Lowe of Crossville took the sixth spot in the Duplissey Racing Special. Jadon Frame of Winchester was seventh in the Frame Racing Special, and Barry Goodman of Spring City drove the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR to an eighth-place finish,
Josh Walker of Ringgold, GA finished ninth in the Walker Racing Special and Tyler Price of Greenback rounded out the top ten in the Price Racing Special. In preliminary action, King was the Fast Qualifier among the 32 entrants with a lap in 11.291 Seconds.
The two ten-lap Last Chance Races were won by Joe Bray of New Tazewell in the Bray Roofing Rocket and David Brannon of Elora in the Brannon Racing Special. The ten-lap Non-Qualifiers Race was won by Jeremy Hicks of Cleveland in the Hicks Racing Warrior.
King took the lead from the pole position at the drop of the green flag followed by Hindman, McIntosh, Frame and Ownbey. The first of three caution flags came out on lap four when Addison Cardwell of Knoxville stalled on the track after cutting down a tire on the Cardwell Racing Special.
The Dixie-Style Double-File Restart had Hindman, McIntosh, Frame, Ownbey, Parkhurst, Goodman, Lowe, Walker and Ruben Mayfield of Lenoir City in the RM Trucking Stinger doubled up behind King. The leader caught the cars on the tail end of the lead lap by lap 14. At the halfway point in the race, King had a one second lead on Hindman.
The deeper King got into traffic, the closer Hindman and McIntosh got to the leader. Hindman closed to within a half a second by lap 25. Hindman looked inside King to challenge for the lead in turn one on lap 27 with McIntosh riding in third right on their rear bumpers. The lapped cars went away on lap 33 when David Payne of Murphy, NC spun his Payne Racing Special in turn three to bring out caution flag number two.
The top ten for the restart was King, Hindman, McIntosh, Frame, Ownbey, Parkhurst, Lowe, Goodman, Walker and Brannon. The field went green for only one more lap when Mayfield brought out the caution flag when he hit the wall coming off the second turn. That set up a seven lap dash to the finish, and business picked up among the top ten.
Ownbey got by Frame for the fourth spot on lap 35, and McIntosh drove around the outside of Hindman for the second spot on lap 36 coming off the fourth turn. Frame faded in the closing laps, as Parkhurst got by him for fifth on lap 38, and Lowe drove past him on lap 39 for sixth. McIntosh tries to reel in King in the last five laps, but King took a .452 second margin of victory under the checkered flag.
In other action, Robby Reagan of Crossville drove the Jackson Outdoors Lightning to victory in the 20-lap Open-Wheel Modified Feature Race, and Brady Lee of Knoxville was the winner in the 20-lap B-Hobby Main Event in the Lee Racing Camaro. Chris Williams of Soddy Daisy won the 20-lap Thunder Feature Race in the Anneke Wilkey Monte Carlo.
The two 15-lap Beginner Sportsman Main Events were won by Logan McClanahan of Bell Buckle in the McClanahan Speed Shop Special and Luke Cooper of Woodruff, SC in the Cooper Racing Special. Nick Adams of Crossville won the first 15-lap Front-Wheel-Drive Feature Race and his brother Nathan Adams took the second Main Event in the Adams Racing Specials.
The Special Crew Chief’s Races were won by Tyler James of White Pine in the V-8 Division Feature Race and Jason Brown of Deer Lodge won the Four-Cylinder Main Event. A total of 144 entrants was in the pit area of Mountain View Raceway on Saturday night.
Next Saturday night, Mountain View Raceway will host a Regular Weekly Points Race for the Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder, and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions. The Junior Front-Wheel-Drive Division for youngsters 15 years of age and younger will also be in action.
This Saturday, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand/tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-race registration and technical inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers Registering after 6 p.m. will start at the rear of a Heat Race or get one lap of Qualifying. The drivers meeting is set for 6:15 p.m.
Pit passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted Free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5. and children 5 and under are admitted Free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com or the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
