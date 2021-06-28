With a strong senior season of high school basketball, Parker Bebb earned his opportunity to play at the college level.
The recently graduated McMinn County senior signed his letter of intent to continue his education and basketball career at Motlow State Community College in Tullahoma, during a signing ceremony on June 18 at McMinn County High School.
“It’s something everybody dreams of whenever they get done in high school, the whole time,” said Bebb, who is currently undecided on a major.
Motlow was the first school that had recruited Bebb, and coupled with the Bucks’ recent success, coming off a 13-5 season and averaging more than 80 points per game, his decision was easy.
“Motlow was the first school that really reached out to me, and that was the one that has kind of stuck the most,” Bebb said.
“They all have a good record, a winning record, and I just want to win.”
Bebb gave special thanks to retired Cherokees head coach Ed Clendenen, whom he played for all four years, Will Gaines, Motlow head coach Arthur Latham and Motlow assistant Nick Porter.
“I’d like to thank my coaches, my family, my parents, everybody for pushing me,” Bebb said. “And I’d like to thank Coach Latham and Coach Porter for giving me an opportunity and believing in my potential.”
With Motlow being a two-year school, Bebb will have another college decision to make in two years.
Bebb developed into a key player on Clendenen’s final team at McMinn his senior season. One of his strongest performances was in the Cherokees’ District 5-AAA tournament quarterfinals, a 73-54 win over Ooltewah he led with a game-high 18 points. That performance, which helped qualify McMinn for the Region 3-AAA tournament, landed Bebb on the All-Tournament team.
“That’s really what it’s been, getting stronger and bigger and learning more every time, and just practicing,” Bebb said.
“Just getting more comfortable and confident. That’s really most of it. And just getting stronger with the ball, handling the ball better, shooting it better.”
McMinn assistant coach Jay Johnson, present at Bebb’s signing, noted the improvement in Bebb and believes Motlow is “getting a really good player in Parker.”
“I’ve seen him grow from since he was a little kid running at the YMCA,” Johnson said. “He loves basketball, and he would always ask me, ‘What do I need to do, Coach, to get better?’ And he continued to work on his game and it started to get to where he understood his role and what he could do to help us play and to win. And closer to the end of his career he started to understand that more and more, and he had some dominant games and performances.”
Elaborating further, Johnson said a major key to Bebb’s improvement, especially leading into his senior season, was learning to play basketball the right way.
“When I first started working with him, he was more of a pick-up guy,” Johnson said. “When he’d play pick-up, he’d ball out, but when we got more structured, he would kind of get lost in understanding how plays work and understanding where he needed to be as far as defending. And I think as the season got on and as he learned and he actually paid attention to learn, he got better at playing defense and doing the little things without the ball that matters most in basketball.”
Also present at Bebb’s signing was current McMinn head coach Randy Casey. Although Bebb never actually played on a team for Casey, he did train with Casey for two summers back when Casey was the head coach at Believe Prep Academy in Athens.
“I think the first couple of days he was with us, he didn’t really realize what to expect,” Casey said. “But after that, he started understanding and worked his tail off, and obviously now it has paid off. We’re very proud of him, and he’s put the work in. And I told him it’s a wonderful accomplishment, but now the hard part starts. Now I think his best basketball is still head of him. And once he continues to get stronger and continue to work, he’s going to have a good career.”
As Casey prepares the Cherokees for his coaching debut at McMinn, he was sure of one thing — he would’ve liked to have Bebb around this November.
Incidentally, Kentucky, where Casey arrived from, granted all high school athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What funny is in Kentucky, they gave everybody an extra year,” Casey said. “I’m like, ‘Man, why didn’t they do it down here?’ I’d love to have him back. And a great family, great people, great support system, so he’s going to do very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.