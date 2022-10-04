CLEVELAND – As it has many times this fall, McMinn County was battling well within contention of a district opponent.
But each time the Lady Cherokees threatened to take control of a set, the hosts Bradley Central answered with a big run, and that sent McMinn to a straight-set defeat of 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 on Monday in the District 5-AAA tournament first round in Jim Smiddy Arena, ending its season.
The Lady Tribe was down 15-14 in the first set before the Bearettes ended it on a 10-2 run, fueled by two kills and two aces.
McMinn had then built a 20-14 lead in the second set, threatening to even the sets at 1-1. But a Bradley kill, followed by six straight Lady Cherokee errors, sparked an 11-1 run for the Bearettes to steal the second set and go up 2-0.
"They have some strong hitters, so it was hard to adjust to that sometimes,” said McMinn head coach Taylor South. "It was really just adjusting and reading the hits. We struggled with that today. And then just making a good pass up to our setters so we can run something effective.”
Bradley jumped ahead 10-3 to begin the third set, and while the Lady Cherokees never fell behind more than nine points in it, they could not get any closer than four.
Ramiyah Thompson led McMinn with five kills, and Amelia Willis recorded four kills and Juliana Mason one kill. Itzy Ayala-Renteria served the Lady Tribe's one ace.
The Bearettes hit 27 kills as a team, compared to McMinn's 10, and also landed six aces on serve.
The Lady Cherokees' volleyball season ended with an 8-10 overall record and 3-10 against District 5-AAA opponents. In several of those district losses, however, McMinn had won one or two sets and held leads during sets that could have given it the match lead or match win.
The Lady Tribe will lose seven seniors to graduation off a team that was more competitive against district foes than the program has historically been.
"This has been one of our better seasons that I know of for the volleyball program at MCHS,” South said. “And they should hold their heads up high in that aspect, because we've won several sets (in district play) this season than in years past.”
ALL-DISTRICT: Elena Kurowski, a senior, was McMinn's lone representative on the All-District 5-AAA team, which was announced Monday between games in the tournament.
