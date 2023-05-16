DECATUR — Payton Armour has been recognized as one of the state’s top baseball players.
The Meigs County senior was named one of three Class 2A Mr. Baseball finalists Tuesday from the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association.
“It’s a testimony to his work ethic, his character as a young student-athlete and just the success that he had on the field this season as a senior,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts.
“He’s going to leave a big void. He was Meigs County Tiger baseball this year, and a guy like that you don’t replace. You just try to find another one who can be as good, if not half as good sometimes, because you don’t replace guys like him.”
Armour recently concluded a senior season in which he excelled both on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, the Lincoln Memorial signee finished the year with a 1.80 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 68 innings pitched.
“We don’t have success his sophomore and his junior year without him being a part of our team,” Roberts said. “He added such a threat on the mound as a pitcher the past three seasons. And this year he has another outstanding year on the mound.”
And Armour was a top threat at bat as well, both for the Tigers and within District 3-2A. Armour hit .608 through 74 at-bats, including five home runs, four triples and seven doubles.
“Offensively this year is where he took his game to another level,” Roberts said.
A TBCA All-State selection last year, as well as District 3-2A Player of the Year this season, Armour also holds a 4.0 grade point average and will graduate fourth in his senior class.
“It’s just an outstanding honor for him, our school and our community to have him considered for this,” Roberts said.
Mr. Baseball winners will be announced Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
