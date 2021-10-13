ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – John Houk of Tennessee Wesleyan received his second Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men's Golfer of the Week honor this season, the league announced Monday.
The former McMinn Central standout placed first at the Bojangles Tennessee Invite, helping Tennessee Wesleyan to a fifth-place finish. The sophomore posted a three-round score of 199 (17-under par).
This is the fifth edition of the weekly honors for the 2021-22 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Oct. 18.
