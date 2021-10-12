DECATUR — Friday’s game was like a washing cycle.
Meigs County’s offense snapped the ball, scored, let the defense get the ball back and repeated as the Tigers destroyed Copper Basin 66-8 in a non-region matchup.
Meigs scored touchdowns on all eight of its possessions, including five in the first half, plus a punt return for a score. Despite a running clock in the second half, the Tigers scored on all three second half possessions.
Meigs was the overwhelming favorite coming into the game and the Tigers showed why with a dominating performance. Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald was pleased that his team did not play down to their competition.
“We came out and took care of business,” Fitzgerald said. “It was good to see some younger players out there. We played everyone that was dressed, including six running backs. I’m proud of the way we played tonight.”
The next two games are likely to be much closer and possibly put the Tigers’ No. 1 ranking to the test as two region opponents Tyner and Marion County are up next. Marion defeated Tyner 23-0 on Friday.
The Tigers (6-0, 2-0) will host Tyner (6-1, 2-1) this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jewell Field in a game with major region implications.
Meigs received the ball first to start the game and it only took four plays to score as Justin Key broke into the open and scored from four yards out. A Da’Quawn Tatum run on an end around in a kick formation was good for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Meigs’ defense forced a three-and-out to force a punt, which was a low, line drive. Meigs’ Cameron Huckabey caught the punt on the run and raced 59 yards to the end zone untouched for the score. Zane Arbothnot’s extra point was good, increasing Meigs’ lead to 14-0 early in the first quarter.
Meigs’ next possession was very short, but had the same result. After a pair of runs by Ben Smith and Key, Logan Carroll threw a strike to Huckabey for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
The extra point try failed so Meigs’ lead stayed at 20-0 with 6:05 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars put together one of their few drives of the night, with the help of a pass interference penalty, on its next drive. But the drive stalled on fourth down on a Dalton Perguson sack.
The Tigers then went on an eight-play scoring drive with runs by Luke Pendergrass and Logan Purgason moving the ball down to the Cougar 3. Pendergrass then plowed his way into the end zone from there to make it 27-0.
Tatum stopped Copper Basin’s quarterback on third and long, giving the ball back to Meigs.
Now in the second quarter, the Tigers scored again, this time on a 29 yard run by Key. The extra point attempt failed and the score remained 33-0.
After another Copper Basin punt, the Tigers put together another scoring drive. Runs by Carroll, Hunter Brightman and Purgason moved the ball to the Cougar 21. Purgason then made a 21-yard touchdown run to make it 40-0 with 4:44 left in the opening half.
Copper Basin put together its best drive of the first half with some quarterback runs, but a fourth and 9 attempt fell short and the half ended with the Tigers leading 40-0.
Meigs’ defense came up with another stop to start the third quarter and it only took the Tigers one play to score as Ben Smith ripped off a 33-yard run to put the Tigers up 46-0 with 6:50 left in the third.
Another three plays and out and, predictably, another Meigs touchdown came next. This time it was Brightman with a 13-yard scoring run. The two point conversion attempt failed and Meigs led 52-0.
The fourth quarter came quickly as the entire second half was played under a running clock. The Cougars did find the end zone on their next possession and made the two point conversion to make it 52-8.
Bryson Heifnar later scored on a 53-yard run and Meigs ended the game on a three yard touchdown run by Logan Purgason.
Statistics don’t always show the truth about games, but in this case they show how dominant Meigs was on Friday.
The Tigers outrushed the Cougars 346-84 and outgained Copper Basin 394 yards to 94 in total offensive yardage, which includes return yardage and penalties. Meigs picked up 21 first downs while Copper Basin had nine, mostly after the game was decided.
Seven different Tigers scored in the game. Defensively, Pendergrass, Dalton Purgason, Luke Purgason and Eli Malone each had four solo tackles.
Dalton Purgason made two sacks and Key had one. Joe Grant recovered a fumble.
