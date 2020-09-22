2 holes on one

Johnny Edmonson maded two holes in one at Ridgwood on Saturday, acing holes No 8 and No. 17. The shots were witnessed by Dean Cardin, Bill Cagle and Jacob Cagle.

Some golfers never even come close to a hole in one, but Johnny Edmonson had two in the same round at Ridgewood Golf Course on Saturday.

Edmonson used a 4-iron hybrid on hole No. 8 and used a 5-wood on hole No. 17.

Both holes in one were witnessed by Dean Cardin, Bill Cagle and Jacob Cagle.

