Some golfers never even come close to a hole in one, but Johnny Edmonson had two in the same round at Ridgewood Golf Course on Saturday.
Edmonson used a 4-iron hybrid on hole No. 8 and used a 5-wood on hole No. 17.
Both holes in one were witnessed by Dean Cardin, Bill Cagle and Jacob Cagle.
