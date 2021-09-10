ENGLEWOOD - The Chargerettes lost a hard-fought 2-1 decision to visiting Rhea County on Tuesday.
Reagan Baker scored a goal in the 16th minute off a long pass by defender Kara Crabtree as McMinn Central took a 1-0 lead early in the non-district game.
Rhea County, however, scored twice in the second half and held off the Chargerettes for a 2-1 win.
Central lost despite outshooting the Lady Eagles 13-4 and had twice the number of corner kicks.
Central goalies Jackie Payne and McCary Beaty combined for four saves.
The Chargerettes (3-3) will play Boyd-Buchanan at McMinn County's field at 6:45 tonight.
