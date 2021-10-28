JEFFERSON CITY — Sydnee Duncan’s latest performance earned the former McMinn County soccer standout some recognition from the conference.
Duncan, a freshman midfielder at Carson-Newman, was named the South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The award follows Duncan’s first collegiate hat trick to lead the Lady Eagles’ 9-0 rout of Coker on Saturday. The former Lady Cherokee’s hat trick was C-N’s first since 2018.
Duncan is the first Lady Eagles freshman to earn a conference Player of the Week honor since former Sweetwater standout Morgan Gruenenfelder in 2007. Duncan’s eight goals this season leads the team and ranks sixth in the SAC, and her four game-winning goals is tied for second in the league.
