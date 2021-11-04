Clearwater Baptist Church Upward Basketball/Cheerleading league has opened up registration for the 2022 season.
Online registration is open now through Nov. 10. You can also register at the skills evaluation sessions at Niota School on either 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13.
The league is for both boys and girls ranging in age from pre-K through 6th grade. The cost is $55 per participant and includes a eight game schedule, league fees and basic uniform.
Even those that register for basketball online must still attend one of the skills evaluations on Friday, Nov. 12, or Saturday, Nov. 13, at Niota school. Cheerleaders are not required to attend an evaluation.
Games will be played at Niota school in January and February.
The mission of the Upward Basketball/Cheerleading League is to promote the discovery of Jesus with a basketball and pom poms.
