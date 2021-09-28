The 21st varsity sport has officially been added to the repertoire at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield announced the addition of men's volleyball as the newest sport on Thursday. The first official season of the sport is set for 2022-23 with the first dates of regular-season competition set for Spring 2023.
"We're excited to be officially announcing the addition of men's volleyball to our athletics opportunities here at Tennessee Wesleyan," said Mayfield. "We felt adding men's volleyball keeps us growing in the perfect direction within our department and at the university. Men's volleyball is considered one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation at the youth, high school, and college levels."
In 2016, the NAIA moved men's volleyball from an emerging sport to an invitational sport. Two years later, men's volleyball became the 26th championship sport for the NAIA. To move from an invitational sport to a championship sport in the NAIA, a sport must be sponsored by a minimum of 40 varsity institutions, completed at least two national invitational competitions, and get approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC).
Taking the helm of head coach of the men's volleyball program will be current esports head coach, Josh Branan. Branan has been a member of the athletic department since August of 2019.
"I am excited to be able to help continue the growth of men's volleyball on the college level," said Branan. "I want to thank President Dr. Harley Knowles and Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield for the opportunity to usher in a new era of volleyball at Tennessee Wesleyan."
The team will practice and play their home contests on Dwain Farmer Court in James L. Robb Gymnasium, the current home to the women's volleyball team and the men's and women's basketball programs. The men's volleyball season is played during the spring in the NAIA.
The team will play as a part of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, which recently announced the sport of men's volleyball as the newest championship sport.
Recruiting is ongoing for the first-ever men's volleyball team in school history. Those interested in joining the team can contact Branan at jbranan@tnwesleyan.edu.
