ASHEVILLE, North Carolina — Tennessee Wesleyan’s John Houk earned his third Men’s Golfer of the Week honor of the season from the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC), the league announced Monday.
The former McMinn Central standout placed first individually at the AAC Fall Invitational with a three-round score of 208. Houk helped the Bulldogs to a sixth-place team finish in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.