Tennessee Wesleyan’s soccer and volleyball teams swept the weekend, all against Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponents.
The women’s soccer team got back on the winning track for the first time this season with a 2-0 win at St. Andrews. The Lady Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2 AAC) scored both of their goals in the first half. Cynthia Venzor found the net first in the 29th minute off a Chloe Rootes assist. Rootes then scored in the 37th minute, assisted by Lauryn Smith.
The men’s soccer team followed with a 2-1 win at St. Andrews. George Green struck in the fifth minute, and Harry Baggaley tacked on another goal in the 43rd, and the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0) held on from there. St. Andrews scored its goal in the 63rd minute.
The volleyball team picked up two wins at James L. Robb Gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2) swept St. Andrews on Friday in straight sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17. Marjorie Smith led with 10 kills, and Jenna Huppert and Miyah Woodard landed eight kills each.
TWU volleyball then followed with a four-set 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 30-28 win Saturday over Columbia International. In that match, Smith sent home 18 kills, Woodard 13 and Aly Grace Lemons and Gabby Harris eight each.
The next volleyball match is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bryan College.
The soccer teams return to their home pitch Wednesday to face Truett-McConnell. The men kick off at 1:30 p.m. and the women at 4 p.m.
