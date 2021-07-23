McMinn Central finished the stretch of preseason before full-contact practice with one more 7-on-7 event involving a step up in competition.
The Chargers faced Soddy-Daisy, a Class 4A program, and Cleveland, in Class 6A, on Thursday at Soddy-Daisy High School, scoring five touchdowns on the evening.
Darius Carden and McCain Baker catching two scores each and Bay Harbison another. Carden also snagged an interception on defense for the Chargers.
"We faced two really good teams, probably two of the best teams we've seen in 7-on-7 in Cleveland and Soddy," said Central coach Matt Moody. "But the same thing as (Wednesday), I was really proud of our guys because I feel like we got up there and competed."
Cleveland and Soddy-Daisy each managed four touchdowns against Central, but Moody said the Chargers also got a few stops defensively.
"Defensively we had some stops," Moody said. "We're still learning and getting better and moving guys around trying to put them in the best position to be successful."
Moody singled out Blake Elrod and Harbison as standing out on defense, with Harbison being noted for his leadership.
"Bay is becoming a leader for us defensively," Moody said. "He's picking things up really good. He's a smart kid and really vocal, so he does a good job of getting us in the right coverages and checks and stuff like that."
Starting Monday, football teams around Tennessee begin full-contact practice. Central's first full-contact scrimmage will take place 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at home against York Institute.
