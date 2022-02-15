WALESKA, Georgia — No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan bounced back nicely after a rough start to the Southeast Rumble.
The Bulldogs lost the opener to No. 17 St. Thomas University 9-1 on Thursday, then responded with an 11-1 win Friday over Indiana Tech, then finished Saturday with a 10-6 victory over Taylor University and a 4-0 win over No. 19 Middle Georgia State College.
Up next for TWU (7-1) is a game 3 p.m. Tuesday at No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett, the defending NAIA national champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.