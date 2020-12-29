MARYVILLE – The Chargerettes were beaten from the opening tip in their first game back from the holidays.
McMinn Central yielded the first seven points to tournament host Maryville and fell away to a 63-41 loss in the first-round game of the Maryville Christmas Classic on Monday at Maryville High School.
“This is disappointing to me. It really is,” said Central coach Johnny Morgan. “Every year for 45 years, before I come out of the dressing room, I always tell my players, you might get outscored, but just don't get outplayed. And I can live with getting outscored – there's 400 losses I've got or something like that – and we've had that many times before, but to get outplayed is hard to swallow as a coach.”
Monday's game was the first for the Chargerettes in more than two weeks, having had some cancellations on their schedule due to opponents' COVID-19 situations.
And Central (6-2) committed seven of its 21 turnovers in the first quarter alone and didn't get on the scoreboard until Molly Masingale's three-point play nearly four minutes into the game. The Chargerettes trailed 19-5 at the end of the opening period.
According to Morgan, it wasn't simply rust from a two-week layoff that was the factor.
“You can not play for two weeks – you can not play for two months – and you can still have some guts about you when you play,” Morgan said. “I've not played in 45 years, but I guarantee you if I go out there and play, I'm going to knock somebody out to get the basketball. That's just me, and I guess I expect too much out of them. And we're not going to do anything dirty, or anything against the rules, but we don't play as tough as everybody else. We just don't.”
Central started the second quarter on a 12-0 run, ignited by a Carsi Beaty 3-pointer and continued by Masingale and Kellan Baker, closing its deficit to 19-17. But the Lady Rebels countered with a 10-2 burst, capped by two 3-pointers, to end the half with the Chargerettes down 29-19.
The Chargerettes got no closer than eight points the rest of the game and trailed 46-34 after three quarters. Maryville started the fourth quarter with another run of 10-1, and Central never threatened again.
Masingale led Central with 15 points, and Baker scored 13 and Beaty seven. Leading Maryville was Iowa State signee Denae Fritz with 19 points. Gracie Midkiff drained four 3-pointers for the Lady Rebels on the way to 14 points, and Aaliyah Vananda scored 12.
The Chargerettes continue the Maryville Christmas Classic at 12:15 p.m. today against Knoxville Catholic, which fell to Oakland 35-29 on Monday.
