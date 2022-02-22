DECATUR — The Lady Tigers’ hopes for a district championship and hosting a region tournament game were dashed Friday night.
Meigs lost 59-51 to Tellico in the District 3-AA semifinal. The good news is the season continues, but the Lady Tigers will now have to go on the road somewhere in Chattanooga for the Region 2-AA Tournament in their quest to reach the substate.
“It feels like we came out ready to play,” Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins said. “We got off to a solid start. Our shots just didn’t go down. We have to be consistent with the little things. We just have to regroup and come back ready to play in the region.”
Before the region tournament, the Lady Tigers (16-11) will face Kingston (11-15) in the district tournament consolation game on Monday at 6 p.m. That game, along with the District 4-2A consolation game, will determine where Meigs goes in the first round of the Region 2-2A Tournament.
The Lady Tigers closed the gap, however, on a bucket by Talley Lawson and then a pair of ‘3’s by Cayden Hennessee and Alisa Carroll.
The first quarter ended with Tellico ahead 15-14.
Meigs took the lead late in the second period. Up 22-21, Hennessee hit a trey and then came buckets by Sara Swafford and Lainey Fitzgerald to make it 29-22, Meigs.
Tellico hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to make the halftime score 29-25.
A pair of free throws to start the third quarter by Lawson put Meigs’ lead to 31-25, but that turned out to be the Lady Tigers’ largest lead for the rest of the night.
Tellico made it 31-28 before a ‘3’ by Swafford put Meigs up 34-28. After that, the Lady Bears continued to chip away at Meigs’ lead and a Tellico three-pointer with 45 seconds left in the third cut Meigs’ advantage to 45-43.
The Lady Bears then tied the game to start the fourth and and about 30 seconds later took a 47-45 lead.
The Lady Tigers were later able to tie the game at 47-47 on a bucket by Julia Howard with 6:08 left to play, but Meigs never had the lead for the remainder of the night.
The Lady Tigers didn’t score again until 1:09 to play on a bucket by Lawson and Meigs trailed 56-49 at that point.
The Lady Tigers got a late bucket from Lawson, but had to foul to stop the clock. Unlike the regular season win for Meigs at Tellico, the Lady Bears made their free throws in the final minute of play to come away with the six point win.
According to Noah Houck of The Advocate & Democrat, this is the Tellico girls’ first win over Meigs County since Dec. 5, 2014.
Lawson led the Lady Tigers with 21 points.
Tellico will face McMinn Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the girls’ District 3-2A Championship.
