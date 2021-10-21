CHATTANOOGA — The scoreboard said 5-0, but the Chargerettes know the game was closer than that.
McMinn Central saw its soccer season come to an end Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to Signal Mountain in the region semifinals. The game was more competitive than the final score indicated, however, as the teams were locked in a scoreless tie at the half and the Lady Eagles didn’t score their first goal until midway through the second half.
But once the first score came for Signal Mountain, the goals came in waves.
Central Coach Travis Tuggle could not be reached got comment before deadline.
Central finished the season at 9-8 and district runners-up.
The Lady Eagles thought they had scored an early goal, but it was disallowed on an offsides call. Signal Mountain had another scoring chance about 10 minutes into the game on a free kick opportunity, but the ball hit the top of the bar.
Signal Mountain controlled much of the action in the first half, but Central’s defense was able to converge on potential shooters and the Lady Eagles, for the most part, didn’t have a lot of dangerous chances. Most of their shots were wide of the net or Central goalie McCary Beaty was there to make the save.
Early in the second half was much of the same. Signal Mountain hit the side bar after Beaty charged out to make it a difficult angle for the shooter.
After that, Central had a few shots, including a hard attempt by Carlee Rule that was saved by Signal Mountain.
Unfortunately for Central, with about 20 minutes to play, Signal Mountain broke through with a goal as an attacker got behind the defense and slotted a shot into the net to put the Lady Eagles up 1-0.
The goals then came in waves.
Signal Mountain scored two more goals in the next six minutes to go up 3-0. Then Signal Mountain scored two more goals against Central’s second goalie, the second one on a penalty shot after a called foul on the goalie.
Central unofficially didn’t have a first half shot on goal, but had three in the second half. Signal Mountain finished with 10.
Beaty made seven saves.
