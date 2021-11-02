ATHENS — A 10-yard loss on the opening offensive play for Ooltewah set the tone for Friday night’s game as the McMinn County Cherokees prevailed in a sloppy 18-0 win.
While the Cherokees (7-3, 3-1 Region 4-5A) struggled to get much going offensively, they smothered Ooltewah’s attempts to move the football throughout the night. The McMinn defense allowed just 50 total yards — 17 on the ground and 33 through the air.
However, penalties and turnovers plagued the hosts’ efforts to pull away as well. Two turnovers — one interception and a fumble — and 10 penalties for 105 yards muddled the Cherokees on offense, as they gained 359 total yards but scored just 18 points.
Junior tailback Cody Thompson led the way for the McMinn offense, as he finished the night carrying the ball 21 times for 152 yards.
“It was wet, rainy, cold, the field was wet, there weren’t a whole lot of people here so it was quiet, and we didn’t perform very well,” McMinn Head Coach Bo Cagle said.
McMinn held a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but wasn’t able to stretch that lead out further until 5:14 remained in the game.
“When it was 10-0 and they got a couple of runs, I was thinking, ‘Guys, we’re one broken tackle from them busting one and it being a one-score game and the pressure being on us,’” Cagle said. “We were very fortunate to get that second touchdown.”
He added that he felt the chances were there to put the Owls away earlier than the Cherokees did.
“There were opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on,” he said.
McMinn still won, however, and now the coaches and players turn their focus to the postseason. They’ll open the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs at home against Oak Ridge Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Cherokees took possession first and started things off with a false start penalty. That was followed by a 10-play drive that covered 43 yards, but ended as they picked up one of a necessary two yards on fourth down.
An Ooltewah three-and-out gave the ball back to McMinn, but the hosts’ first turnover of the night – an interception – gave the ball back to the Owls on the visitors’ 46.
After another punt, the Cherokees were able to find paydirt.
Jayden Miller opened the possession with a 15-yard run and then Thompson added nine of his own before Miller found Caden Hester on the right side for a 46-yard gain.
A false start penalty didn’t deter the Cherokees as Miller hit Hester again for seven yards and then Luke Hensley 12 yards downfield in the end zone. The Cherokees went for two as Hester flicked the ball forward over a defender and into the hands of Hensley for the conversion and an 8-0 lead 17 seconds into the second quarter.
The Owls sought an answer on the ensuing drive, but managed to go from their own 21 to their 32 and then back to their own 11 where the Cherokees blocked their punt for a safety and a 10-0 lead.
Neither team scored again in the half as penalties and sacks kept them behind the chains too often.
That trend continued in the third quarter as McMinn’s most promising drive started at the Ooltewah 20 and moved to the Owl two before a fumble snuffed it out.
The teams headed to the final period still at 10-0 and it remained that way until McMinn’s opening possession of the quarter.
Beginning at their own 39, the Cherokees moved 61 yards behind five straight runs from Thompson, capped by a one-yard plunge by the junior.
Another two-point conversion, a near carbon copy of the first one, extended the hosts’ lead to the final margin.
Any chance at an Ooltewah comeback was ended with just under five minutes left in the game when Aiden Wilson recovered an Owl fumble to allow the offense to run out the clock.
Cagle said he gives autonomy to his players if they see an opportunity to complete a two-point conversion.
“They just count the numbers out there and if we’ve got the numbers, we’ve got a couple things built in,” he said, adding that Hester has “a couple different options” on the play and ended up improvising on the two successful attempts.
