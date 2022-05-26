MURFREESBORO — McMinn County girls tennis’ first-ever team trip to the Spring Fling proved a humbling experience.
The Lady Cherokees fell 4-0 to Tennessee High School in the TSSAA Class AA team state tournament semifinals on Tuesday at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Tribe had gone undefeated as a team until Tuesday and were barely challenged on the way to state, but Bristol-based Tennessee was an entirely different level of opponent than it had seen before and from a tougher tennis region in the state.
The Lady Vikings ended the season of last year’s Large Class state champion Science Hill in district tournament play during their postseason run. Dobyns-Bennett, who was at state two years ago, is also in Tennessee’s district.
Kylee Hockman, Elena Kurowski and Aubrey Gonzalez — McMinn’s No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 singles players, respectively — all took their first singles losses of the season against their Tennessee opponents.
“You can tell they’re up there. They play different caliber of people, obviously, too,” said McMinn head coach Lynn Monroe. “Our one, two and four haven’t lost all season, and then they get here and we play people like that.”
Monroe has already determined she will schedule a tougher non-district schedule for the Lady Cherokees next year.
“They made our districts a little different, so we need and we’re going to play some more people definitely next year so we know what we got to get ready for,” Monroe said. “That’s what we’ve got to do, play some better competition.”
Hockman fell to Keona Fielitz 6-2, 6-0, Kurowski to Ellyson Kovacs 6-2, 6-0, Gonzalez to Lilly Belcher 6-1, 6-2 and A.K. Newman to Averie Stalnaker 6-0, 6-0. Reagan Goforth won McMinn’s only set against Tennessee, taking her first against Lily Rosser 6-3 before losing the second set 6-3. Goforth’s match did not go to the third set, with the Lady Vikings already having clinched the win.
“Their depth, too. We had depth, I thought,” Monroe said. “But then when you play them and you see the No. 5 was, I thought, better than their No. 3. It’s like, whew. We hung with them some, and they were very good, but they were just a little bit better. So it gives us something to work on.”
There were no seniors for the Lady Cherokees this spring, making a return trip to Murfreesboro next year a real possibility, and with a team that Monroe expects will be extra motivated after Tuesday’s humbling.
“It’s encouraging, and hopefully they’ll work hard and this will be a motivator, not to get them down,” Monroe said. “They’re mad, of course. They don’t like losing, but this should be a motivator that, hey, this is what we’ve got to get to to be able to beat. Play some boys and get better.”
Tuesday’s loss doesn’t take away from the history the Lady Tribe made, being the first full tennis team in McMinn history, girls or boys, to qualify for the team tournament.
“They played well; it wasn’t that they didn’t play well, but those girls had some good shots,” Monroe said. “But it was a great season. Of course one of the best seasons we’ve had in getting to come here. And now that we are here, our eyes are next year set on coming again and getting ready to face whoever. Being a top four team in the state in our area is pretty good. We can’t complain about that.”
Kurowski and Hockman will be back in Murfreesboro on Thursday, playing doubles in the individual tournament. Hockman and Kurowski face Lauren Perry and Rylea McNamara of Coffee County at 9 a.m. CDT. If Kurowski and Hockman win, they play again at 2 p.m. in the state semifinal. If they reach the championship round, they play it 11 a.m. Friday.
