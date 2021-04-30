OOLTEWAH — McMinn County’s tennis teams picked up a pair of 9-0 wins Thursday at Ooltewah.
Winning singles for the girls were Elena Kurowski 8-1, Kylee Hockman 8-0, Reagan Goforth 8-0, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-1, A.K. Newman 8-1 and Katie Elliott by default. Doubles wins were Kurowski/Hockman by default, Goforth/Newman 8-2 and Gonzalez/Elliott 8-0.
For the boys, singles winners were Tucker Monroe 8-1, Charles Brown 8-1, Ethan Jones 8-0, Luke Ramey 8-0 and Keylon Plemons and Tucker Swafford by default. Doubles winners were Monroe/Brown by default, Jones/Ramey 8-1 and Plemons/Swafford 8-0.
McMinn is back in action Monday at Chattanooga Central for its final regular-season match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.