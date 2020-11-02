CLEVELAND — The Cherokees went hunting for Bears Friday and captured second place in Region 2-6A with a 41-25 victory over rival Bradley Central.
“I’m proud of them, they came out and played hard,” McMinn Coach Bo Cagle said. “We faced some adversity for the second week in a row and we overcame it, and I think that will help us in the playoffs.”
While McMinn ended up winning convincingly, the Cherokees had to overcome some special teams mistakes. But the defense came through most of the night.
“We got put in some bad situations with us touching the ball on the punt return and then not getting a punt off,” Cagle said. “So we gave up some points we would rather not have, but our offense made up for it until we got it going and then we had a pretty good lead in the second half.”
A big part of that offense was Jalen Hunt, who rushed for almost 300 yards and scored five touchdowns. He apparently enjoys playing against the Bears because he’s scored five touchdowns twice in his high school career with both coming against Bradley.
“Coach was on us at practice saying how big a game this was,” Hunt, a Western Carolina commitment, said. “After I scored my third touchdown I thought it would be a big night. This is the best offensive line I’ve had since I’ve been here, I love them.”
Hunt currently owns all of McMinn’s rushing records, both for single game and career. He now has 2,161 rushing yards on 193 carries this year.
For his career, Hunt has 5,464 yards and 54 touchdowns on 584 carries. He also has over 6,000 total yards.
Cagle praised Hunt, but also the offensive line.
“He had that long run early and then he got three more in the second half,” Cagle said. “On some of those he was virtually untouched so the offensive line did a good job. Those guys have been playing with Jalen for four years, certainly the last three, and they have good chemistry together.”
Jayden Miller also had a good game for the Cherokees as he engineered McMinn’s offense that put up 41 points. For the year he has rushed for 696 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Bradley still leads the rivalry 54-41 with three ties since 1916, according to Tennessee High School Football Database.
The Cherokees finished the season 9-1 overall with their only loss coming to state power Maryville. McMinn will face a familiar foe in Bearden (4-5) this Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs.
McMinn defeated Bearden 42-0 earlier this year, but the Cherokees also whipped the Bulldogs in the regular season last season, but lost to Bearden in the playoffs.
Cagle, obviously, is looking for a better result in this year’s playoff game.
“I think we came into the (playoff) game a little overconfident (last year) and we paid for it,” Cagle said. “We have to come in ready to play this time and I think we will. They are a good team and they usually play well down the stretch, and they are now, so we are going to have to come in ready to play.”
The Cherokees responded with a seven-play drive that ended with a 42-yard run by Hunt. The extra-point attempt failed, however, leaving Bradley ahead 7-6.
McMinn later committed one of its special teams mistakes on a punt return, giving Bradley the ball on the McMinn 38.
The Bears capitalized a few plays later on a 30-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6, Bears.
Once again, the Cherokees’ offense responded, this time on a six-play drive. The final play came on a 32-yard Hunt touchdown run as he broke to the outside down the sideline and then bulldozed a Bradley defender into the end zone.
That put McMinn behind by only one point at 14-13 with 5:11 left until halftime.
The Bears were driving again near the end of the half, but were stopped on an interception by Jalan James and the half ended with Bradley ahead 14-13.
That deficit didn’t last long, however, as five plays into the third quarter Hunt blasted his way up the middle virtually untouched on a 40-yard touchdown run. The extra point by Spencer Sullins made it 20-14 with 10:54 left in the third quarter.
The Cherokee defense then stuffed the Bears on fourth and 1 and McMinn took over on the Bradley 47.
Hunt gained a few yards and then a pass from Miller to Nick Bottoms took the ball down to the Bradley 26.
Hunt raced up the middle again for another score to give McMinn a 27-14 advantage.
Bradley again drove the ball but the Cherokees’ defense forced a field goal and McMinn still had a 27-17 lead with 2:25 left in the third.
One play into McMinn’s next drive resulted in Hunt’s fifth touchdown run, this one from 37 yards out. McMinn led 34-17 with 2:22 left in the third.
Bradley then missed a field goal attempt and McMinn marched its way down the field on a nine-play drive. This time, Miller kept the ball and scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to make it 41-17, Cherokees.
The Bears picked up a meaningless touchdown and two-point conversion with 2:15 to play to provide the final 41-25 margin.
Miller gained 70 yards on 10 carries and scored once while James rushed three times for 33 yards.
Miller also went 2-for-4 passing for 35 yards with both completions going to Bottoms.
Bradley actually had the time of possession advantage, mostly because of Hunt’s long touchdown runs. The Bears had the ball 28:56 to McMinn’s 19:04.
