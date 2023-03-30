DECATUR — Meigs County continued its positive momentum and finished a run-rule win with a flourish.
The Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to finish off a 12-2 victory over Copper Basin in non-district play Thursday at Meigs County High School.
Copper Basin scored two runs in the first inning, set up by a hit batter and a single. But Meigs (10-2) answered with a four-run third inning, with Luke Pendergrass and Hunter Davis hitting RBI singles back-to-back and Nate Levy booming a triple for another run after. An error scored the Tigers’ fourth run of the game.
Levy hit his second triple of the game in the bottom of the fifth, producing two more runs to increase Meigs’ lead to 6-2. Pendergrass led off that half inning with his own three-bagger.
“We started off slow and fell behind 2-0 in the first inning but finally got the bats going in the third and continued to build on that the rest of the way,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts. “Nate Levy and Luke Pendergrass really carried us today at the plate and Levi Caldwell pitched a nice complete game for us.”
Payton Armour also hit a triple Thursday and Nate Hull a double. Levy led in RBIs with four, and Davis finished with three RBIs.
Levi Caldwell pitched all six innings of the win, recording three strikeouts against four hits and no walks.
The Tigers played another game Friday at home, weather permitting, against Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Meigs is back in action in District 3-2A play 6 p.m. Monday at Sweetwater, then comes home for the second leg against the Wildcats 6 p.m. Tuesday.
