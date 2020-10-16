DECATUR — Meigs County outlasted a determined North Greene squad in three sets during Thursday’s sectional match and are heading to the state tournament.
It was a highly competitive match with each team looking as if they could take over the set before the other rallied to make it close. The Lady Tigers were able to overcome some unforced errors — and some forced by the Lady Huskies — to come away with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 victory.
“Wow. That’s my reaction right now, wow,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “It was a team win. We stepped up and talked to each other. We played as a team. We adjusted. They didn’t give up on each other. Even when we were down they didn’t panic, they just kept going.
“Hats off to our fanbase. Meigs County has a tradition of winning. That’s one of our mottos, to defend our tradition and we did.”
Meigs (16-0) is going to the state tournament in Murfreesboro despite only having a volleyball program for three years. The Class A tournament, according to the TSSAA website, will be played at Stewart’s Creek. That is actually located in Smyrna, but is close to Murfreesboro.
Swafford said she believes the draw is not until Sunday so Meigs doesn’t know its first round opponent yet. She noted that in a typical year 16 teams would go, but because of COVID-19 only seven are going.
2020 has been anything but a typical year, but the Lady Tigers have been resilient and that determination has paid off. They were affected by COVID early and even had to practice in five different venues as they waited for the gym’s roof to be fixed.
“We didn’t know if we would get to play, just hanging on what the TSSAA was saying and not saying. We were the first team in the district to get quarantined. We learned from it and stayed healthy, we worked hard,” Swafford said. “To come out here and finish it in front of this home crowd with a chance to go to the state tournament just three years into the program is just … wow.”
Some of those that play softball have been to the state tournament before. But for senior Jacelyn Stone, it’s her first time going to Murfreesboro. She has, however, been to the sectional three times in basketball.
“It feels pretty good,” Stone said. “This is my fourth substate game and it feels pretty good to win. It’s good to get there, but hopefully we play our game and go far. The key was keeping our heads up. We didn’t play the best in the first set, but we won. We all stayed positive and didn’t get mad at each other and played as a team.”
The mood was understandably more somber on the North Greene sideline, but Coach Sam Tarlton was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Tarlton said. “It’s the first time since 2011 that we advanced to the substate game so we’ve improved since last year. I’m proud of them.”
Tarlton thought it was a good match between two good teams. The Lady Huskies have had trouble with good middle hitters during the year and Thursday was no different.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Tarlton said. “Two pretty evenly matched teams, every game was close. I just think when it came right down to it you made more plays than we did. We knew Meigs’ two middle blockers were tough and that has been a problem for us all year. We have been looking for a finisher, someone who when we needed her we could go to. We started off well, but had several mistakes late. I thought No. 16 (Ella Scott) took over with her blocks.”
Down 13-10, a kill by Anna Crowder, who along with sister Anna was celebrating her birthday, and an ace by Ansley Wade pushed Meigs to within one point. Later, still down by one point at 16-15, a block by Scott tied the game and later kills by Scott and Wade put Meigs ahead 19-18.
North Greene bounced back to take a 22-20 lead, but an ace by Sara Swafford, a kill by Wade and another ace by Swafford put Meigs up 23-22. The Lady Huskies tied the match, but then a kill by Olivia Miller made it 24-23 and Meigs won the next point to take the set 25-23.
“I think at the start we were a little nervous,” Stone said. “It was our first substate game in volleyball. I think after the first set we started playing our game.”
The second set was almost as competitive and again North Greene started off strong, taking a 5-1 lead and later led 14-7.
The Lady Tigers again bounced back and later ended up tying the match at 19-19 after a block by Ella Crowder and then a block by Scott. A block by Scott and a kill by Wade later put Meigs ahead 22-20. The Lady Tigers were able to close out the set and win 25-21.
Meigs was the team that took the early lead in the third set. Leading 5-4, an ace by Anna Crowder and kills by Scott and Ella Crowder put Meigs up 9-4.
The Lady Tigers then went on a run and took an 18-8 lead, with Scott getting several blocks along with an ace by Stone.
Like Meigs in the previous two sets, North Greene showed its grit as the Lady Huskies battled back and closed to within 19-17 and the rambunctious crowd cheering for Meigs seemed to get a little nervous.
But the Lady Tigers forged ahead and scored six out of the next seven points to take the set 25-18 and the celebration was on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.