McMinn County's tennis teams swept Cleveland on Tuesday at McMinn County High School, with the girls winning 9-0 and the boys 7-2.
Singles winners for the girls were Elena Kurowski 8-1, Kylee Hockman 8-1, Reagan Goforth 8-0, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-2, Katie Elliott 8-3 and A.K. Newman by default. The girls also swept doubles with Kurowski and Hockman winning 8-5, Goforth and Newman 8-1 and Gonzalez and Elliott by default.
For the boys, winning singles were Tucker Monroe 8-2, Ethan Jones 8-3, Charles Brown 9-8 (7-4 tiebreaker), John Peacock 8-2 and Josh Rouse 8-4. Doubles winners were Monroe and Brown 8-4 and Peacock and Rouse 9-7.
