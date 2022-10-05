Meigs County is not looking at its non-region road game against a winless opponent as any sort of reprieve.
When the Tigers travel to Copper Basin for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, they are looking to correct the miscues that made last week’s win more difficult than it needed to be.
At Polk County last week, Meigs (5-2) had led just 6-0 at halftime, with penalties and turnovers hampering its offense in the first half. The Tigers did eventually finish that game with 282 rushing yards in a 20-0 win.
“The biggest thing I want to see is offensively, we did a really good job for about three weeks, and then last week we were back with the penalties and the turnovers at inopportune times,” said Tigers head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “We’ve got to cut those out. That’s really what we’re looking for. We want to play a clean game on offense, win the line of scrimmage.”
And even though Copper Basin is 0-6 overall and has been outscored 219-50 on the season, Fitzgerald noted that the Cougars have two players he calls “good athletes” on offense in Adrian Fitchett and Cade Dean, both of whom have played quarterback and wide receiver.
“We have to know where they are defensively,” Fitzgerald said. “And they’ve got some size on the defensive line. We have to be able to block the defensive line, and like I always said, it comes down to winning the line of scrimmage.
“But the biggest thing this week is to take care of ourselves. We’ve gotten on a four-game winning streak and we need to keep things going, so we need to be focused.”
Copper Basin lines up in a spread offense, making tackling one-on-one a necessity for the Tigers.
“They do a lot of spread formation and trips open and try to get you in space, so defensively we’ve got to be able to tackle in space,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to win the line of scrimmage and offensively we’ve got to clean things up with the penalties and the turnovers.”
And with a critical Region 3-2A showdown the following week at Tyner Academy looming, Fitzgerald wants to be sure the Tigers are playing their best football of the season heading into that week.
“You just want to play good,” Fitzgerald said. “No matter who your opponent is, you want to be able to play a good, clean football game, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re trying to be better this week than we were last week. If we accomplish that, then it’s been a good week.”
