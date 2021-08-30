GATLINBURG — McMinn County won one and lost one on its trip to Gatlinburg over the weekend.
The Lady Cherokees began their run in the Smoky Mountain Cup with a 4-2 victory over Cooper, from Kentucky, on Saturday night. McMinn then played Briarcrest Christian on Sunday morning, with the quick turnaround unkind to the Lady Tribe in a 4-0 defeat.
McMinn led 2-1 over Cooper at halftime. Allison Hansford scored all four goals against Cooper, bringing the Liberty commit’s school-record career goals total to 97. Lexi Lawson and Addie Smith recorded an assist each, as the Lady Cherokees finished with 11 team shots on goal.
The Lady Tribe (1-2) trailed Briarcrest 2-0 Sunday at halftime, and the Memphis-area private school team added two more goals at 12 minutes and eight minutes left in the game. McMinn finished Sunday morning’s loss with nine shots on goal.
The Cooper team that McMinn beat ended its tournament stay Sunday with a 1-0 win over Station Camp. On Saturday, Station Camp had tied 1-1 the Briarcrest team that beat the Lady Cherokees.
Briarcrest was a Division II-Class AA state semifinalist last season and is 5-1-1 so far in 2021. Briarcrest’s lone loss was to Farragut 1-0 on Saturday, and it has wins over Centennial, Clarksville, Arlington and University School-Jackson on its record.
McMinn’s game at Rhea County, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed to Sept. 7. The Lady Cherokees’ next game is now 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland to begin District 5-AAA play.
