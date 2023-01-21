ACMS boys move past Fort Loudoun in area semifinals From staff reports Jan 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LENOIR CITY – The Athens City Middle School boys' basketball team outlasted Fort Loudoun 54-51 in the Area 5-AA tournament semifinals Saturday at North Middle School.No scorer information was made available to The Daily Post-Athenian.The No. 3-seeded Cougars had begun the tournament Thursday with a 70-30 dismissal of No. 6 Madisonville. Fort Loudoun was the No. 2 seed.ACMS will play top seed Sweetwater in the area championship game 8:15 p.m. Monday at North Middle. The Cougars also clinched a top-two seed for the upcoming TMSAA Section 1-AA tournament. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Mathematics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two lives claimed in recent McMinn County wrecks Police reports for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 Police reports for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 McMinn County Schools announces newest crop of teachers of the year Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
