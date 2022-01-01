OOLTEWAH — It didn’t take long for Meigs County to realize it was facing its most formidable opponent this season with the Best of Preps Tournament championship on the line.
The Lady Tigers surrendered the first six points to Georgia-based Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and fell further behind all the way to an 84-42 defeat in the tournament title game Wednesday at East Hamilton High School.
Meigs (8-6) committed 24 turnovers for the game, with the Lady Warriors seeming to get a hand in the passing lane every time, something coach Derika Jenkins attributed to nerves.
And also something Jenkins believes the Lady Tigers can grow from for the next time they play with a title on the line.
“With this being a championship game, we should come ready to play every single day,” Jenkins said.
“That way when we do get in these situations, we’re not as wired and nervous. And our turnovers, that’s what gets us, that’s what killed us as a team. So once we get control of those, I think we’ll be fine.”
LFO did another thing very well — make 3-pointers, 13 of them, to be exact. Six of those treys came in the first half, as the Lady Warriors built a 24-10 lead after one quarter, then started the second quarter on a 9-0 run and swelled the difference to 51-24 at halftime.
Another 9-0 run early in the third quarter ended any hopes of a Lady Tiger rally. It was a humbling end to a tournament Meigs started with tough wins over Notre Dame and Signal Mountain.
“I was telling the girls, any time you can shoot from the volleyball line with a hand in our face and not be bothered, that’s just good players,” Jenkins said. “They have to be in the gym consistently. But that’s a good team that we ran into, and we’ve just got to compete every chance we get. And I will say the girls played hard all three days.”
Julia Howard led Meigs with 12 points. Howard, Talley Lawson and Cayden Hennessee were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Tigers are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at area rival McMinn County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.