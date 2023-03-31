ENGLEWOOD – Spencer Skidmore is on the rebound after missing nearly his entire junior season of baseball, and that process has continued with an opportunity to play in college.
The McMinn Central senior signed his letter of intent to continue his education and baseball career at King University in Bristol and its NCAA Division II program, during a ceremony in late March at Central High School.
“It’s very surreal, and you don’t think about it until it happens,” said Skidmore in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And then it’s just an amazing feeling.”
Skidmore was at McMinn County for his first three years, but early last year underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow and missed the rest of his junior season. Since then, Skidmore transferred to Central and is back on the field a full year since his surgery, now for the Chargers.
“We feel like it was a good fit for me here (Central), and no hard feelings on anything, just what I thought was personally best for me,” Skidmore said.
And in the meantime, Skidmore underwent his recruitment and had his two finalists narrowed down to King and Johnson University in Knoxville.
“It was a long process trying to come back from surgery and everything,” Skidmore said. “And I’m very pleased with how the recruitment went and the area that I’ll be in. But I just thank the opportunity for each school that offered, and that was interesting.”
Out of Skidmore’s two finalists, King stood out for several reasons.
“The location and the just all-around team bonding that they had and the things that they did together and how strong they are as a team and how competitive they are really just set aside from everywhere else,” said Skidmore, who intends to major in history at King.
This season so far, as of March 31, Skidmore has a .333 batting average and a .459 on-base percentage, having hit two doubles and recorded nine RBIs. Skidmore has mainly played in the outfield so far, but he said he could start pitching again soon.
So far, it has been a successful recovery process for Skidmore, as he looked back to where the process started at the same time last year.
“Starting out it was just getting rotation back in the elbow and shoulder mainly and building legs up so you don’t have to use so much pressure on your arm and everything,” Skidmore said. “It was just a lot of stretching and trying to get back into it.”
Central head coach Chris Shepherd believes Skidmore has brought just as much to the Chargers off the field with his leadership and he has with his play on the field.
“He’s been a big culture-change, locker-room guy,” Shepherd said. “He just has a different presence that Central baseball hasn’t really had. Since he’s stepped on here, it’s been a blessing, and he’s done an excellent job. He’s molded well with the team and just what he’s bought outside the baseball part. Obviously, he’s a great player, hits in the middle of the lineup and I can go on and on about that. But he’s just a good kid, great family, and just these guys feed off him and look off him, and he’s that leader in the clubhouse that these guys needed for the last three years, and he’s brought that immediately. And I couldn’t be luckier to have him on this team.”
And Shepherd believes that Skidmore’s baseball skills will translate to success at King, and also for the Chargers, who have a 7-3 overall record and 2-2 District 3-2A record as of March 31.
“One, he is a strong arm, so it’s going to be tough to run on him,” Shepherd said. “He’s a smart baseball player. And hitting-wise, he can drive the ball out of the ball park. So if you’re going to make that mistake, he’s going to drive it out for you. And he’ll get on base and he can steal. He’s close to a four-tool player for you, and I’m glad that we got him.”
