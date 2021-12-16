A coach with roots in this area will be the new head man for Sequoyah High School’s football team.
Derrick Vestal, who has been an assistant as far north as Lenoir City High School and as far south as Walker Valley High School, was named the new head coach of the Chiefs last week.
The 35-year-old comes to Sequoyah with 12 years coaching experience, with his most recent responsibility being offensive coordinator at Lenoir City. He coached for eight years at McMinn County High School, winning two region championships.
During his time at McMinn, Vestal served as an assistant coach from 2009 to 2012 and was also the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017.
From there he moved to McMinn Central High School in 2018 as the offensive coordinator and then became defensive backs coach at Walker Valley High School in 2019.
From there, he took the reigns of Lenoir City’s offense in 2020.
He has also coached the USA National Team and Team Tennessee in the Tennessee vs. Georgia game.
Vestal is a graduate of Lee University and has a Masters Degree from Carson-Newman. He has taught for six years and coached for 12 years, working in finance before becoming a teacher.
Vestal played football at McMinn County High School from 2001 to 2004 as a quarterback and briefly at Maryville College, before injuries ended his playing career.
He and his wife, Emily, have two sons, Brooks and Banks, and he is a member of Clearwater Baptist Church in Athens.
Vestal said he “feels blessed to be able to be a Chief. My wife and I know that the Lord has a special plan for our lives and that football is a vital part of that plan. We are beyond blessed to be able to join this community!” Vestal added that, “I want to win games, but I also want to send these guys out of high school ready to be good men, good husbands, good dads and anything else they want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.