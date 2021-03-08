DECATUR — Meigs County has knocked on the door of the state tournament the last four years. On Saturday night the the Lady Tigers knocked the door down.
Meigs County fought through foul trouble and a tough, gritty York Institute squad to earn a 47-39 substate victory and a spot in the BlueCross Basketball Championships. This was the fifth year the Lady Tigers have reached the substate and for four years have been turned away one step away from making the big stage.
Saturday night the Lady Tigers broke through for the substate win.
“I am so proud of this team,” Meigs Coach Jason Powell said. “They all worked so hard for this. I have to say, I’m proud of all of them, but I’m especially proud of Jaci (Powell, Jason Powell’s daughter).”
Jaci Powell said winning the substate and going to the state tournament is even better doing it with her dad.
“Doing this together is very special,” Jaci said. “We had been in this position for four years and we finally got it done. It feels good because we worked hard every day for this and we got it. It’s a special way to go out.”
Jaci Powell is one of five seniors on the team and this, his 16th year on the sidelines, will be Jason Powell’s final year of coaching.
Told what Jaci said about the substate win and doing it with him, he said he agrees with it.
“Yes, that’s a good way to put it. It’s special,” Jason Powell said.
Senior point guard Jacelyn Stone was matched up with York point guard Haylee Johnson, a Lee University signee, and the two battled back and forth all night. Stone finished with 18 points and Johnson had 25.
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Stone said. “There’s just a lot of excitement and exhilaration.”
Senior post player Ella Johnson scored four points, including converting a big three-point play in the third quarter. But she did most of her work in the paint, bringing down rebounds and helping defend York’s Gabby Beaty. Beaty finished with just four points.
“I can’t describe my feelings right now,” Ella Crowder said. “We’ve played hard together and it’s great to finally get it (the substate win).
The Lady Tigers (21-4) will play Westview in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. (Central time).
The Lady Tigers are the third Meigs County sports team to make it to their state championship tournament or game this year, following the volleyball and football teams.
The Westview Lady Chargers defeated Fayette Ware 29-23 in their substate game to earn its place in the state tournament.
Behind 9-5, the Lady Tigers regrouped to finish the opening period strong with a pair of buckets by Stone.
The first quarter ended with Meigs trailing 11-9.
York went up 13-9 early in the second and then the Lady Tigers went on an 11-0 run.
Ella Crowder started it of with a free throw and then Stone made a field goal and a ‘3.’ Stone then made two free throws and Powell ended the run with a trey to make it 29-13 with 2:30 left in the first half.
The Dragonettes bounced back to cut Meigs’ halftime lead to 20-19.
“We were up 20-19 at the half and I told them we were halfway there,” Powell said.
Finishing the second half wasn’t easy. The game was physical with both sides getting into foul trouble.
Anna Crowder led off the third quarter with a three-pointer and then a free throw by Anna Crowder and two free throws by Stone made it 26-19 with 4:27 left in the quarter.
Then Stone was called for her fourth foul and York got closer at 26-23.
Ella Crowder, however, then converted a three-point play to stem York’s momentum and make it 29-23. But, York again bounced back and made it at one-point game at 29-28 going to the fourth quarter.
Anna Crowder and Stone both played most of the fourth quarter with four fouls.
Meigs started the fourth strong and jumped out to an eight-point lead.
Two free throws by Powell and one by Wade started off the fourth. After a bucket by York’s Johnson, Powell was fouled as she made a shot. Her free throw converted a three-point play to make it 35-30 at the 6:02 mark.
Then Wade hit a bucket and a free throw by Stone put Meigs ahead 38-30 with 5:04 to play.
As they did throughout the game, York battled back to make it 38-37 with 4:12 to play.
Both teams were in the bonus at this point and the Lady Tigers and Dragonettes went to the foul line several times over the next couple of minutes.
“We were able to get a four or five point lead and then hit enough free throws to keep it at that margin so that a three-pointer didn’t hurt us,” Powell said.
Free throws by Ella Crowder made it 44-38. Then a turnover by York and a free throw by Powell put Meigs ahead 45-38 with under 20 seconds to play.
At this point, Meigs simply had to take care of the ball and make its free throws and that’s exactly what the Lady Tigers did to come away with the 47-39 victory.
The players and coaches hugged in excitement and the student section came on to the floor as the players and Jason Powell cut down the net.
Stone led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. Powell finished with 12 points, including nine points in the fourth quarter.
Ella Crowder scored seven point, Wade had six and Anna Crowder had four. Meigs hit four three-pointers, with one each by Anna Crowder, Powell, Stone and Wade.
Tally Lawson didn’t score, but played an important role defensively when Stone went to the bench with four fouls.
Meigs’ defense held York in check. While Johnson led all scorers with 25 points, the next highest scorer for York had jut five points.
