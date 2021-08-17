MADISONVILLE – Meigs County volleyball began the 2021 season with a straight-set victory at Sequoyah on Monday.
The Class 1A Lady Tigers won 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 over Class 2A Sequoyah. Meigs has only one returning starter, but Coach Nicole Swafford was pleased with what she saw from her young players.
“We have only one returning starter and to win 3-0 over a 2A team is pretty good,” Swafford said. “There were certainly some things I saw that we need to work on, but it’s a good start.”
The Lady Tigers (1-0) will play their first district match tonight at Polk County. The junior varsity will start at 5 p.m. and the varsity following around 6 p.m.
Meigs 3, Sequoyah 0
The first set was tight throughout. Julia Howard scored a point on a spike and Talley Lawson added a point herself before Annie Melhorn made a block.
Meigs later trailed 15-12 before Graci Kennedy came up with three straight aces to tie the game at 15-15. Later Toryn Lawson made a dig that resulted in a slam by Melhorn to put the Lady Tigers up 18-17.
The match went back and forth from there with Kennedy coming up with a slam to put Meigs up 23-21. Meigs then earned two more points to come away with the 25-23 win in the opening set.
Meigs took a 5-0 lead in the second set with the help of three straight aces by Toryn Lawson.
The Lady Tigers continued to dominate the second set and later had a 14-4 advantage, before the Lady Chiefs battled back to take an 18-17 lead.
From that point on the two teams battled back and forth. Sara Swafford scored a point on a tip over the net.
Meigs managed to go up 24-21 and a few serves later was able to close out the second set 25-23.
In the third set, Meigs took a 10-5 lead after an ace by Howard. Later with Meigs up 16-11, Kennedy scored a pair of points for the Lady Tigers to put Meigs ahead 18-11. Howard later had a spike to make it 20-12.
Sequoyah bounced back a bit to make it 23-19, but the Lady Tigers sewed up the match by winning the final set 25-20.
