MOBILE, Alabama — The Tennessee Wesleyan men's tennis team's historic run through the NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship tournament came to an end in the national semifinals Friday with a 4-0 loss to perennial powerhouse Georgia Gwinnett.
Georgia Gwinnett ended up winning its seventh straight national championship on Saturday, defeating Keiser (Florida) 4-1.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, finished their season with the most wins (19) in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.