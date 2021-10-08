CHATTANOOGA — Meigs County showed a lot of fight, but ultimately fell in three sets at Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences in Thursday’s District 4-A Tournament championship game.
The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start, losing the first set 25-14. The second set was much more competitive as Meigs pushed CSAS to the brink, but lost 25-23. The Lady Tigers started poorly in the third and final set and their rally fell short in a 25-16 defeat.
Despite the loss, Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford was pleased with some of the things her team did during the match. The last two sets, she said, proved that the Lady Tigers can play with CSAS.
“We had good coverage most of the night,” Swafford said. “There is (a gap) between CSAS and us and the rest of the league, but we stayed in the game. Mentally, we stayed in the game and played hard. I am not discouraged at all.”
Meigs had four Lady Tigers win awards on Thursday. Sara Swafford and Talley Lawson both won All-District awards while Toryn Lawson and Julia Howard were named to the All-District Tournament Team.
“Talley has done what she has to do and she’s been consistent,” Swafford said. “Toryn has come in and played a difficult position and has gotten better every game. Julia, for someone who hasn’t played before, has really become a force to recon with. Sara goes out and plays hard and does what she needs to do.”
The Lady Tigers (15-4) will travel to the winner of Clarkrange or Harriman for the first round of the Region 2 Tournament. Harriman swept Clarkrange in the regular season winning both matched 3-0.
The two teams battled back and forth throughout the second set. Meigs led 12-10 after an ace by Annie Melhorn and later kills by Madison Fischer and Howard gave Meigs a 14-13 advantage.
Neither team could separate from the other for the next few points as kills by Swafford, Howard and Melhorn led to a tie set at 19-19.
The Lady Patriots then pulled ahead 24-21, but an ace by Melhorn and a kill by Talley Lawson got Meigs to within one point of a tie at 24-23, in favor of CSAS. The Lady Patriots, however, scored the next point to take the second set 25-23.
CSAS jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the third set, but a good serve by Swafford along with kills by Fischer, Howard and two kills by Melhorn made it 13-8. Later, a combined block by Graci Kennedy and Fischer made it 14-11. However, CSAS began to pull away.
The Lady Patriots later led 20-11 on the way to a 25-16 third set win and 3-0 match victory.
