KINGSPORT — It was about half an hour before McMinn County was set to kick off Friday at Dobyns-Bennett High School when both teams were immediately instructed to cease pregame warm-ups and exit the field.
For almost the next full hour, coaches and administrators from both schools met at the 50-yard line of J. Fred Johnson Stadium for discussion. The Cherokees’ assistant coaches stood on their side of the field while the team waited in one corner of the stadium.
Soon after, the Cherokees walked back into their locker room, and the discussions — which involved McMinn head coach and athletic director Bo Cagle and assistant to the athletic director Jimmy Haynie — moved out of the stadium. Meanwhile, spectators were no longer being admitted.
More than 30 minutes after the Cherokees and Indians were supposed to begin their second-round TSSAA playoff game, the announcement came over the public address system that the game had been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19.”
The Sullivan County Health Department ordered the game to not be played Friday. TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said, in an email to The Daily Post-Athenian, that it is the TSSAA’s understanding that the Sullivan County Health Department received a notice from the Tennessee Department of Health that a player from McMinn had a positive case of the coronavirus.
After the game’s cancellation was announced, the Dobyns-Bennett band took the field for its performance.
Cagle confirmed to The DPA that the coaching staff was notified of a positive case on the team during the trip to Kingsport. However, the player who tested positive was not on the buses with the team.
“We got positive confirmation on the way up there that we had a COVID case on the team,” Cagle said. “Now the thing about it was, the COVID case was not with the team. So we thought everything would be all right once we got the word, and then they got I guess the same call about us having one, and the Sullivan County Health Department would not allow the game to be played.”
Moreover, Cagle said the Cherokees did not practice on Wednesday, and the player who had tested positive was not at the team’s practice on Thursday.
But nothing Cagle or Haynie said during the long discussion Friday could persuade the Sullivan County Health Department to allow the game to proceed.
“There’s no way to get around it,” Cagle said. “We tried every way possible to get around it, explaining to them the situation, but they would never give us the green light.”
According to Childress, it could be at least today, if not even later, before a decision on the game’s outcome is determined, with both schools to submit their facts for consideration this morning.
“A decision will not be made until we get all the facts,” Childress said. “The schools will submit their side on Monday.”
In the email to The DPA, which was received early Saturday afternoon, Childress said “anything is possible, but playing the game next week is highly unlikely.”
But in another email sent to a Knoxville TV station later Saturday, Childress said “nothing is off the table, including playing the game as soon as possible.”
The TSSAA could also declare that one team cannot play the game due to COVID-19. If that is the case, the team who could not play due to coronavirus would forfeit, and the opposing team would be declared the winner and move on to the next round.
The winner between McMinn and Dobyns-Bennett, however it ends up being determined, would advance to the Class 6A quarterfinal game at Maryville, which at least for now is scheduled to take place 7 p.m. Friday.
Cagle made it clear that the only way he wants the winner to be determined is on the field.
“Only thing I would say, on both behalves, is I don’t believe Dobyns-Bennett did anything wrong. I don’t think that McMinn County did anything wrong,” Cagle said. “I think that neither school was at fault here. So I don’t understand — and obviously I’m looking into the future — I don’t understand how they could grant a victory to either team when neither team is at fault.”
Even if the TSSAA somehow were to declare the Cherokees the winner off the field, due to a Dobyns-Bennett forfeit, Cagle said he’d have a tough time accepting it.
“Their health department made the call to not play the game,” Cagle said. “Our health department did what they were supposed to do. Everybody just did what they were supposed to.
“It would be as hard for me to take a victory as it would be for me to take a defeat. It’s not fair on either end, and we just need to figure out a way to do some sort of game. Even if it’s a shortened version, a shotgun game, just something to where we get an outcome that would satisfy everybody, satisfy the state and satisfy both teams.”
When the Cherokees arrived on Friday night back in Athens, Cagle had one instruction for the team.
“I told them exactly what went down after we got them in there, and when we got home I said, ‘Keep your bags packed,’” Cagle said. Because we don’t know what we’re doing. We’re still optimistic about the outcome that the state will give us, but you’ve got to be ready for both sides of it, I guess.”
For a McMinn squad with a 10-1 record, its first playoff win in eight years and a No. 4 Associated Press state ranking in Class 6A at the end of the regular season, an off-the-field decision would be especially tough to swallow, especially if it ends up being a forfeit that ends what was potentially a banner season for the program.
“And we can lose, and that’s different,” Cagle said. “If we walk out there and lose the game, that’s fine, whatever. That’s what’s going to happen. But to not get to play is just sad. And mainly, there’s not many teams in McMinn County history that’s won 10 football games. And for this one to not get to play just to see where we’re at. It’s not like we’re Maryville and this happens every year. It’s just something special that’s getting ripped from us right now.”
