LOUDON - McMinn Central’s soccer team blanked Loudon Tuesday in a non-district match.
The Chargerettes (3-1) led 1-0 at the half and scored again in the second half to earn a 2-0 victory.
Carlee Rule scored in the 38th minute of the first half, but Central Coach Travis Tuggle wasn’t pleased with his team’s play in the opening period.
“We played sort of like we did at Polk, we didn’t play well in the first half,” Tuggle said. “In the second half we played better. We possessed the ball more.”
Emma Grace Tuggle scored Central’s goal in the second half.
The 2-0 victory was the Chargerettes’ second straight clean sheet and their third in their last four games. That is a testament to the hard work by Central’s defenders and goalie Stonie Fox, Tuggle said.
“They are doing a good job of maintaining their shape and clearing the ball out. We still have things to work on, though. Sometimes we clear the ball right back to our opponents. We give up possession sometimes and give it right back.”
Fox made nine saves for the Chargerettes. In addition to the goals by Rule and Tuggle, Savannah Miller earned an assist.
Both teams had a similar shot total on Tuesday, as Central finished with eight shots and Loudon fired off nine.
“A lot of their shots were long-range shots,” Tuggle said. “They tried to build everything through the middle, they didn’t go wide very much. They had trouble finishing.”
Central’s home game on Thursday versus Sequoyah has been moved due to expected poor weather to Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Before that, Central will travel to Sweetwater for a 5:30 p.m. match, which is also a non-district.
Tuggle said the second half will be more challenging as the Chargerettes will get into district play. Central travels to East Hamilton on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Many years it’s a fight between Central and East Hamilton for the district title.
Central will also play Class AAA teams Walker Valley and Cleveland in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.