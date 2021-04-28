ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central baseball dropped a 13-3 home decision in five innings on Tuesday against Loudon.
The Chargers rallied from a 6-0 deficit to make it 6-3, but then the wheels fell off and the Redskins surged ahead for the five-inning win.
“It’s the same old thing for us,” Central Coach Chris Shepherd said. “We had a good first inning, got them out 1, 2, 3, then we come up with runners on first and third and don’t get any runs. You have to get those runs in. It could have set the tone, maybe.
“Then there were some defensive plays that we should have made and didn’t. Things started snowballing from there. When we make our fundamental plays we are a good baseball team, but we aren’t making those plays right now.”
Shepherd’s biggest complaint, however, is that he doesn’t believe all his players are playing as hard as they can.
“I don’t think they are (playing with effort),” Shepherd said. “If guys are going hard and missing, I don’t get angry over that. We can’t be lackadaisical and not giving effort. We’ve talked about that. My older players need to step up and be leaders. We need more leadership. I’ve talked to them about it, it isn’t anything they haven’t heard before.”
Despite the criticism, Shepherd said his team can be a good one and said the slate is clean when the district tournament starts.
The Chargers (7-15) will host Greenback on Thursday on Senior Night.
The Chargers, however, battled back to make it 6-3 with three runs in the bottom of the third.
McCain Baker led off the inning by reaching on an error and advanced on a single by Jamison Blair.
Elijah Reno then reached on an error which allowed Baker to score. Ryan Corbitt executed a perfect bunt and beat the throw to first to load the bases with no outs.
The next batter struck out, but then Malachi Martin hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error, bringing home Blair and Reno to make it 6-3.
The threat ended when the next two batters were put out, but the Chargers had cut Loudon’s lead in half.
That was all the offense Central could muster as any other scoring chances were snuffed out in the 13-3 loss.
Central finished with three hits with Baker, Blair and Martin each getting one hit each. The Chargers left nine runners on base.
Central had its chances as Loudon committed three errors, hit a batter and threw three wild pitches. Central just couldn’t get runners home.
Alex Ring threw the first three innings. He gave up eight runs on nine hits, but only seven of those were earned. He struck out three and walked two.
Blair threw the final two innings. He gave up four runs on five hits. One of those runs was unearned. He walked two and struck out none.
