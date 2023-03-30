ENGLEWOOD — Meigs County cruised over area rival McMinn Central 16-0 in a three-inning slaughter rule Thursday at Central High School.
The Lady Tigers (6-5, 2-1 District 3-2A) were held scoreless in the first inning, but then plated 13 of their runs in the second inning and three more in the third to deliver a quick end to the district game.
Meigs finished with 10 hits, and the Lady Chargers (0-5, 0-3) committed 10 errors to help the Lady Tigers along.
Madilyn Johnson led Meigs in RBIs with three, hitting 1-2 with a double. Kennedy Majors hit 2-3 with two RBIs. Alexis Kazy, Ainsleigh Bales and Kylee Hitson all hit one double each, as well, with Kazy and Hitson each getting an RBI.
Also finishing with an RBI each were Lainey Fitzgerald, Kyela Trew, Graci Kennedy, Brylee Lawson and Victoria Davis.
Sierra Howard threw all three innings in the circle for the Lady Tigers, picking up six strikeouts against four walks and one hit.
Meadow Hess got Central’s lone hit in the bottom of the third inning. The Lady Chargers actually had bases loaded with one out that half inning after Hess’ single, an error and a walk, but two strikeouts ended the game and preserved the shutout.
Weather permitting, Central was back in action Friday at Tellico Plains, making up a district game that was already postponed once from last week.
Both teams are back in action Monday on their respective home fields in district games, with Meigs hosting Sweetwater for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch and Central also starting at 5:30 p.m. against Tellico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.