TELLICO PLAINS - Meigs County volleyball swept district opponent Tellico Plains in three sets on the road on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers won 25-12, 25-23 and 25-17.
Madison Fischer led Meigs with eight kills and Julia Howard was close behind with seven. Talley Lawson made five kills while Sara Swafford and Annie Melhorn each had four and Graci Kennedy had three.
Howard made three blocks at the net and Kennedy had one. Meigs had 20 service aces in the game, including five each by Lawson, Swafford and Fischer. Howard and Kennedy served up two aces each and Melhorn had one.
Toryn Lawson led the team with two digs.
Meigs will host Polk County 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.