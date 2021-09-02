Weather and COVID played havoc with sports schedules the past week and youth football was not immune.
Meigs was forced to play only two games on Monday night in a downpour, but won both games handily. McMinn turned in two games and split those contests.
This week’s games will include Meigs at Bradley and McMinn at the Chargers Youth in Etowah. Coaches or team representatives are encouraged to turn in a game report or statistics to scott.power@dailypostathenian.com or give to a single person in the organization to turn in to the above email. In order to be included in Tuesday’s Online edition the reports must be received by 6 p.m. on Monday, though earlier submissions are greatly appreciated.
This past week’s results include:
McMinn
Hoppers
McMinn 30, Polk 0
The Mcminn County Cherokees Hoppers (3-0) remain undefeated after a 30-0 victory of the Polk County Bobcats (0-3). After back to back wins on the final plays the first two weeks of the season the Cherokees were able to get out to a comfortable lead and put Polk away early.
The Cherokees were led by Santiago Hurst who finished with 121 total yards of offense and three touchdowns. Hurst rushed twice for 82 yards and finished with two catches and 39 yards receiving. Cayden Phillips completed four passes for 59 yards one for a touchdown and had two rushes for 27 yards and one TD. Neyland Patterson contributed with four rushing attempts for 55 yards and even completing a seven-yard pass to Jace Kelley. Patterson would also convert on a two-point try.
Another notable performance offensively was Morgan Bartel’s two catches for 20 yards and a two-point conversion. Jasiah Jackson’s two carries totaled 12 yards and a two-point conversion.
Defensively the Tribe would post there second shut out of the year. Maddox Melton continued his dominance on the defensive line, finishing with five tackles and one assist. Mason Greene’s aggressive play at corner yielded two tackles and one assist as well as one fumble recovery. That fumble was caused by Noah Dake, who also finished with one tackle. Santiago Hurst and Jasiah Jackson recorded one tackle. Hurst added an assist.
The Cherokees are on the road this Saturday as they face the Chargers (1-2) in Etowah at 2 p.m.
Crickets
Polk 16, McMinn 0
McMinn County Crickets fell short to the Polk County Wildcats 16-0 in Saturdays match up.
Leading the offense was Chance West with 49 yards. Neyland Roberts rounded out the offense with 14 yards and two pass attempts.
Chance West had four tackles. Asher Lyle had three tackles. Tidus Hill had two tackles in the back field for loss of yards. Landon Lethcoe, Jaeceion Spann, LaMarqus Colvin and Zayne McGrail each had one tackle.
Other contributors to Saturdays game included Lucas Faison, Ben Bradford, Easton Shelton, Easton Walls, Wayland Thompson, Elijah Lauderdale, Jesse Roberts, Easton Musnicki, Leevi Robison, Wyatt Collins, Nicholas Collins, Kaybryn Collins, Trystan Spaugh, Laz Lethcoe, Titus Kimpson, Nolan Shaver, Dax McDaniel, Jonah Wilke, Gannon Lankford, Jace Hawkins and Alex Sledge.
The Cherokees prepare this week to take on the Chargers Saturday, Sept. 4 in Etowah.
Meigs
Crickets
Meigs 24, Madisonville 0
Bradley Crewe scored one touchdown and made seven tackles as the Tigers blanked Madisonville. Wyatt Dotson scored two touchdowns and made three tackles.
Hoppers
Meigs 26, Madisonville 0
Carson Jennings made five tackles and assisted on another as Meigs whipped Madisonville in the rain. Ethan Malone led the way offensively with four touchdowns and 142 yards. He also made three tackles and intercepted a pass.
Branson Williams made four tackles while Ben Barnett made three tackles and made a two-point conversion.
Scores throughout the Sequoyah Conferene youth football league are as follows:
Week 3 Scores
Bradley vs Dayton
Super crickets 14-0 Bradley
Crickets 40-6 Bradley
Hoppers 20-0 Bradley
Cutters 34-0 Bradley
Chargers vs Vonore
Supers 32-12 Chargers
Crickets 0-22 Vonore
Hoppers 16-14 Chargers
Cutters 6-12 Vonore
Polk vs McMinn
SC 28-18 MCMINN
CRICKETS 16-0 POLK
HOPPERS 30-0 MCMINN
CUTTERS 30-6 MCMINN
Loudon vs LCYFO
Supers 32 to 0 Loudon
Crickets 28 to 0 LC
Hoppers 28 to 0 Loudon
Cutters 14 to 12 LC
Tellico vs Sweetwater
Supers 34-24 Tellico
Crickets 20-6 Sweetwater
Hoppers 34-6 Sweetwater
Cutters 40-0 Sweetwater
Meigs vs Madisonville
Supers 2-0 Madisonville
Crickets 24-0 Meigs
Hoppers 26-0 Meigs
