ENGLEWOOD – An air-balled 3-point attempt that, at first, appeared to be the end of McMinn Central’s hopes at victory against its county rival instead was the start of its final rally.
McCain Baker’s shot sailed well left of the basket right into the waiting arms of a wide-open Jacob Ferguson, who caught it on the baseline, finished near the rim through contact and sank the free throw for the three-point play.
What looked like a safe four-point lead with less than half a minute left for McMinn County instead became a precarious one-point margin. Davion Evans’ front-end of the 1-and-1 hit iron with the Cherokees protecting a 55-54 lead, and the Chargers’ Gabe Masingale drew a foul on the other end and was on target with both of his foul shots to put his team ahead.
With Central up 56-55, Tucker Monroe’s attempt at a game-winning jumper for the Tribe hit rim, and a tie-up on the rebound gave the ball to the Chargers. Raymond McCarty’s last free throw with a fraction of a second left was the last of six unanswered points in the final 28 seconds that lifted Central to a stunning 57-55 win over McMinn on Friday in The Roundhouse.
“Just right place and right time. Kids with guts,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis, whose team has beaten the Cherokees in three out of the last five games in the rivalry. “They fight, and that’s one thing that’s been consistent is our effort, and our energy has been consistent now. We haven’t always played good, but our effort and our energy has always been there, and they had a little extra tonight. And I am proud as heck of them.”
Aside from leaving Ferguson open for the rally-igniting putback, McMinn missed four of its six fourth-quarter free throw attempts, including two front ends of 1-and-1s. The Cherokees were 5-13 from the stripe for the game.
“We don’t block out. It’s a missed assignment, it’s as simple as that,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey. “And you miss a block-out right there and they get an and-1, and instead of us getting the ball with 40 seconds up four, it’s a one-point game with 40 seconds, and then we come down, we miss the front end of a bonus, we miss (four of our last six) free throws. You can’t beat anybody doing that. They wanted to win more than we did, and it’s that simple. They did a good job, they were prepared, and they wanted to win more than we did. And we’re going to go back to work and we’ll figure out who really wants to play and who doesn’t, and we’ll go to battle.”
Central (3-7) struggled with turnovers in the first half, committing eight in the first quarter alone and 12 by halftime. But McMinn (7-5) led only 15-13 after one quarter, making only one of its last seven field goal attempts of that period. A Landon Shirk 3-pointer helped the Cherokees lead 25-19 at halftime despite shooting 9-28 from the floor in the first half.
“They don’t shoot it that bad all the time,” Curtis said. “There’s a reason they shot it that bad, and it’s our guys’ gutsy performance. I feel really good about how we guarded tonight. It was very team-oriented, and we did what we had to do. It was a dogfight, and it was fun.”
A Monroe three and Caden Hester two gave McMinn its largest lead, 30-21, early in the third quarter. But Will Cooper heated up for nine of his 16 points that fueled the Chargers’ rally. Masingale’s dunk plus free throw put Central ahead for the first time since early second quarter, 35-33. A Monroe 3-pointer momentarily put McMinn back ahead, Isaiah Edmonds rebounded a Masingale miss and scored the putback at the horn to give Central a 38-36 lead entering the fourth.
“Will Cooper is starting to figure his game out, and he has good and bad nights,” Curtis said. “But when his good nights are good, we’re pretty good. And Gabe doing it, and everyone knows their role. They know their roles, it’s playing it and getting that ball to go through the hoop, you know what I mean? And it fell through today. Our shots went down today, and we shot the ball a lot better tonight, and our defense was really good.”
Through three quarters, McMinn was 13-45 on its field goal attempts.
“We didn’t make shots, and we missed shots that we normally make,” Casey said. “The ball is all over us, and we don’t come up with it a few times. And we miss free throws. You can’t beat anybody doing that. The game should have been firmly in our control and it wasn’t, and we allowed them to hang around, and to their credit, they did whatever it took for them to win.”
The fourth quarter proceeded with two ties and eight lead changes. The seventh of those was a Landon Shirk trey with 1:05 left that put McMinn ahead 53-51, and Evans made two free throws with 48 seconds left that inched the Cherokees’ lead to 55-51.
But thanks to Ferguson being in the right place at the right time, and no McMinn defender around him, there would be one more lead change, the only one Central needed to bounce back from the previous night’s 18-point loss at Loudon.
“We didn’t have anything to lose, especially after the way we played last night,” Curtis said. “We knew that wasn’t us, that isn’t who we are, and we had something to prove tonight. We come out and win, and I felt like we proved it. We proved who we can be, how good we can be with these guys we’ve got. I feel good about them moving forward.”
Masingale led all scorers with 19 points for Central. Shirk led four double-digit scorers for McMinn with 12 points, with Monroe and Reese Frazier tallying 11 each and Evans 10.
Both boys’ basketball teams begin holiday tournament action next week. Central will play in the Sonic Shootout at White County High School in Sparta, starting 1:30 p.m. CST Monday against York Institute and continuing 7 p.m. Tuesday against tournament host White County.
McMinn will play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg, beginning 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rocky Top Sports World against Barren County (Kentucky). The Cherokees continue 1 p.m. Wednesday, opponent and venue depending on Tuesday’s result, and wrap up the tournament Thursday.
CHARGERETTES 85, LADY CHEROKEES 46: Central girls’ head coach Johnny Morgan believes a basketball game, much like life, comes down to choices, and the Chargerettes made plenty of the right ones Friday as they blistered visiting McMinn.
“The biggest thing I told them before they came out, I said, ‘Life is full of choices, and you can choose to be patient,’” Morgan said. “’You can choose to take a good shot. You can choose to block out.’ And some games we just didn’t take good shots and just threw it up there and stuff. That’s a choice, and I think tonight they chose to do things that we talked about in practice, is the thing.
“They’re getting to the point that they’re taking the things that we work on in practice to the game. And that’s encouraging. And if those things don’t work, then it’s the coaches’ fault. But if we’re not running them, then we don’t know if they work or not, and so we can find something else. I’m happy that they’re taking practice to the games now. That’s been big.”
Maddox Mayfield and Karina Bystry shared the team-high with 19 points each, with Reagan Baker recording 13 points on three 3-pointers and Molly Masingale finishing with 12 despite sitting most of the second quarter with three fouls.
“I’m really proud of all of them because we had talked about them running the triangle-and-two or maybe a box-and-one and things like that, and we’d been prepared for that,” Morgan said. “So the other girls stepped up. They stepped up, and I think that was the key. They didn’t panic because their two leading scorers couldn’t get shots or we couldn’t get the ball into them. And I felt like that was the key. We were better defensively. We were patient on offense, and I think the key was our mental approach up against that triangle-and-two.”
Mayfield scored eight of the Chargerettes’ first 11 points of the game, including two 3-pointers, and Central led 20-7 after one quarter.
“Maddox for the past week in practice and in the games, she’s got wide-open shots and she was passing them up,” Morgan said. “And in practice I said, ‘Maddox, you’ve got to shoot that.’ And even last night at Loudon, she’s got about a 15-footer and nobody’s guarding her, and she tried to put it on the floor and walked with it.
“And I told her, ‘You’ve got to shoot that shot. You’ve got a good shot and you’ve got to take those shots.’ She’s kind of been that way for a week, didn’t want to shoot the ball, which I don’t understand because she shot it well. But I felt like with her that she thought, ‘OK, Coach told me to shoot it, so I’m going to shoot it, whether I make it or not,’ and fortunately she made most of them.”
The Chargerettes (7-4) engineered a 9-0 run in the middle of the second quarter and led by as much as 20 before carrying a 39-22 lead into halftime. McMinn’s Jaz Moses scored six of her 10 points on three straight baskets early in the third quarter, cutting the Lady Cherokees’ deficit to 42-28.
But threes from Bystry and Baker started a countering 9-2 run that put Central back firmly in control. Another 8-0 run to finish the third left the Chargerettes ahead 60-36, and they continued outscoring the Lady Tribe 25-10 in the fourth quarter.
Aubrey Gonzalez led McMinn (7-4) with a game-high 21 points. Moses was the Lady Cherokees’ only other double-digit scorer, and no one else from McMinn scored more than six points.
The Lady Cherokees are back in action next week in a holiday tournament at North Murray High School in Georgia. McMinn begins that three-day tournament 4 p.m. Wednesday against Murray County.
The Chargerettes have next week off and return to action in the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament at Maryville High School the following week. Central plays the first round game of the three-day tournament 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, against Dekalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.